SelectQuote, Inc. Bottom Line Drops In Q2

(RTTNews) - SelectQuote, Inc. (SLQT) revealed a profit for second quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $51.17 million, or $0.26 per share. This compares with $53.24 million, or $0.30 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.6% to $537.10 million from $481.06 million last year.

SelectQuote, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $51.17 Mln. vs. $53.24 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.26 vs. $0.30 last year. -Revenue: $537.10 Mln vs. $481.06 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.