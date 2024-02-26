Selective Insurance Group Preferred Stock Ex-Dividend Reminder

On 2/28/24, Selective Insurance Group Inc's 4.60% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Prfd Stock Ser B (Symbol: SIGIP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.2875, payable on 3/15/24. As a percentage of SIGIP's recent share price of $18.85, this dividend works out to approximately 1.53%, so look for shares of SIGIP to trade 1.53% lower — all else being equal — when SIGIP shares open for trading on 2/28/24. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.08%, which compares to an average yield of 6.69% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . The chart below shows the one year performance of SIGIP shares, versus SIGI:

Below is a dividend history chart for SIGIP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.2875 on Selective Insurance Group Inc's 4.60% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Prfd Stock Ser B:

In Monday trading, Selective Insurance Group Inc's 4.60% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Prfd Stock Ser B (Symbol: SIGIP) is currently off about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: SIGI) are up about 0.4%.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.