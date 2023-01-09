Selecta Expects Topline Data For Phase 3 Programs Of SEL-212 In Chronic Refractory Gout In Q1

(RTTNews) - Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB) expects topline data from the Phase 3 DISSOLVE clinical program investigating SEL-212 in chronic refractory gout in the first-quarter of 2023.

The company said it has initiated IND enabling studies with the selected IL-2 candidate to further advance and expanded the immune tolerance platform in autoimmune disease.

The company noted that it initiated ReiMMAgine, the Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia (MMA) with the potential to further validate the ImmTOR platform in the field of gene therapy.

The company selected immunoglobulin A (IgA) protease development candidate from IGAN Biosciences for the treatment of IgA nephropathy (IgAN).

The Company announced an exclusive licensing and development agreement for IdeXork (Xork), a next-generation immunoglobulin G (IgG) protease, to be developed for use with AT845, Astellas Gene Therapies' investigational AAV-based treatment for Late-Onset Pompe disease (LOPD) in adults.

Xork has the potential to expand access of life-changing gene therapies to more patients by addressing pre-existing immunity to AAV. Xork is differentiated by its low cross reactivity to pre-existing antibodies in human serum.

As per the terms of the agreement, Selecta will receive a $10 million upfront payment and is eligible to receive up to $340 million for certain additional development and commercial milestones plus royalties on commercial sales.

Selecta is responsible for the early development activities and manufacturing of Xork and will maintain the rights for the development of additional indications beyond Pompe disease.

