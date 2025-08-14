Select Water Solutions To Dual List On NYSE Texas

(RTTNews) - Select Water Solutions (WTTR), a major provider of sustainable water management and chemical solutions, will dual list its shares on the NYSE Texas while retaining its primary listing on the New York Stock Exchange under the WTTR ticker.

The company leadership said the move highlights its Texas heritage, where it was founded, is headquartered, and conducts most of its operations.

NYSE executives welcomed Select as a Founding Member of the new Dallas-based electronic exchange, citing its role as a leading provider of full life-cycle water solutions for the energy sector.

WTTR currently trades at $8.1 or 2.88% lower on the NYSE.

