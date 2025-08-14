Markets
WTTR

Select Water Solutions To Dual List On NYSE Texas

August 14, 2025 — 01:40 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Select Water Solutions (WTTR), a major provider of sustainable water management and chemical solutions, will dual list its shares on the NYSE Texas while retaining its primary listing on the New York Stock Exchange under the WTTR ticker.

The company leadership said the move highlights its Texas heritage, where it was founded, is headquartered, and conducts most of its operations.

NYSE executives welcomed Select as a Founding Member of the new Dallas-based electronic exchange, citing its role as a leading provider of full life-cycle water solutions for the energy sector.

WTTR currently trades at $8.1 or 2.88% lower on the NYSE.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

WTTR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.