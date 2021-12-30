Select Medical's (SEM) Rising Stake in Concentra to Aid

Select Medical Holdings Corporation SEM recently announced that it has bumped up ownership in Concentra Group Holdings to 100%. The move will likely allow the company to focus more on its profitable assets.

Select Medical formed a joint venture with a private equity firm to acquire Concentra from Humana Inc. HUM in 2015 for $1,055 million in cash. Now, SEM, through its wholly-owned operating subsidiary Select Medical Corporation, bought around 20.2% outstanding voting membership interests of Concentra from the private equity firm and other equity holders for $625.6 million.

Per the latest regulatory filing, Select Medical now holds 100% voting membership stake in Concentra. Also, SEM bought some non-voting membership interests in the acquired company from its managers. As a result, Select Medical currently has around 99.3% of the outstanding membership stake of Concentra (on a fully-diluted basis).

Deal Rationale

Concentra provides occupational medicine, physical therapy, urgent care, and other wellness services from 520 medical centers located all over the country. It also operates more than 130 onsite medical units. The company provides a wide range of health advisory services to employers.

Concentra provided 35% of net operating revenues in 2020 for SEM. Operating revenues of $442.2 million for third-quarter 2021 improved 12.8% year over year, attributable to a 14% rise in patient visits. With the latest acquisition, SEM’s top line will likely see an uptick in the coming days.

Also, with a decline in the unemployment rate, Concentra’s health advisory services to employers are expected to see major growth. As such, Select Medical’s decision to boost ownership in Concentra comes at an opportune time. It can improve the company’s cash flows from operations. Net cash provided by operating activities in the third quarter totaled only $99 million, which slipped 26.4% year over year.

Nonetheless, Select Medical’s weak balance sheet might take a hit due to the transaction. At third quarter-end, it had cash and cash equivalents of only $748 million while long-term debt, net of current portion, amounted to $3.4 billion.

Price Performance

Select Medical’s shares have increased 5.2% in the past year compared with 39.4% rally of the industry.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

