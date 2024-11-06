Select Medical declares stock distribution to spin-off Concentra

Select Medical (SEM) has approved a special stock distribution to its stockholders of the 104,093,503 shares of common stock of Concentra Group (CON) owned by Select Medical Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of Select Medical, representing approximately 81.7% of the outstanding shares of Concentra’s common stock. The Distribution by Select Medical of the special stock distribution will be made on November 25 to all of Select Medical’s stockholders on the record date of November 18. The Distribution will consist of a pro rata common stock distribution to each of Select Medical’s stockholders on the Record Date. Select Medical estimates that Select Medical’s stockholders will receive approximately 0.806971 shares of Concentra’s common stock for every share of Select Medical’s common stock held as of the close of business on the Record Date.

