Sekisui House Reports Strong Growth in FY2024

December 04, 2024 — 10:22 pm EST

Sekisui House (JP:1928) has released an update.

Sekisui House reported strong financial performance for the first nine months of FY2024, with a 30.8% increase in net sales and a 24.6% rise in operating profit compared to the previous year. The company’s robust growth is attributed to strategic expansions, including the inclusion of new entities like M.D.C. Holdings Inc. into its consolidation scope. Investors might find the consistent financial growth and strategic moves by Sekisui House promising for future prospects.

