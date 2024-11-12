Seino Holdings Reports Mixed Financial Results for 2024

Seino Holdings Co (JP:9076) has released an update.

Seino Holdings Co., listed on the Tokyo and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, reported a 5.1% increase in operating revenue for the first half of 2024, reaching ¥331,604 million. Despite this growth, profit attributable to owners fell by 13.5% compared to the previous year. The company’s earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2025 anticipates significant growth, with a projected 13.8% increase in operating revenue.

