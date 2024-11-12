News & Insights

Stocks

Seino Holdings Reports Mixed Financial Results for 2024

November 12, 2024 — 01:23 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Seino Holdings Co (JP:9076) has released an update.

Seino Holdings Co., listed on the Tokyo and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, reported a 5.1% increase in operating revenue for the first half of 2024, reaching ¥331,604 million. Despite this growth, profit attributable to owners fell by 13.5% compared to the previous year. The company’s earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2025 anticipates significant growth, with a projected 13.8% increase in operating revenue.

For further insights into JP:9076 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SEOTF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.