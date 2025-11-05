Seiko Epson H1 Profit Declines

(RTTNews) - Seiko Epson reported that its first half profit attributable to owners of the parent company was 18.7 billion yen, down 19.8% from last year. Earnings per share was 58.26 yen compared to 70.43 yen. For the six months ended September 30, 2025, revenue was 667.35 billion yen, down 1.0% from previous year.

For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, the company expects: profit attributable to owners of the parent company of 41.0 billion yen, and revenue of 1.37 trillion yen.

