SEI Offering New Indexing Options for SMAs

SEI has expanded its suite of Separately Managed Accounts (SMAs) and Unified Managed Accounts (UMAs) by introducing new strategies focused on direct indexing and factor-based investments. These additions include fixed income strategies, such as the Systematic U.S. Aggregate Bond Core and the Systematic Municipal Bond Core, as well as equity options like the Systematic U.S. Dividend Yield Core and the U.S. Dividend Yield Multi-Factor SMA.







These offerings aim to help advisors serve mass-affluent, high-net-worth, and ultra-high-net-worth clients with tailored solutions that offer flexibility and tax optimization.

The move comes as UMAs gain popularity, with assets growing at an annual rate of 34% over the past five years, according to Cerulli. SEI’s expansion aligns with broader industry trends, as other major players like Envestnet and Dimensional.

Finsum: An SMA makes a lot of sense for direct indexing options given the tax implications.

direct indexing

custom indexing

smas

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.