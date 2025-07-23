SEI Investments Reveals Advance In Q2 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - SEI Investments (SEIC) reported earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $227.08 million, or $1.78 per share. This compares with $139.12 million, or $1.02 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.8% to $559.60 million from $518.98 million last year.

SEI Investments earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

