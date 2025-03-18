SEI Investments Introduces SEI Strategies With Capital Group

SEI Investments Co. SEIC announced the launch of SEI Strategies in collaboration with Capital Group, to enhance tax solutions for its clients through model portfolios.

Rationale Behind SEIC’s Product Launch

SEI Investments aims to capitalize on the rising demand for model portfolios as investors seek better tax solutions and investment strategies.



The newly launched model portfolios complement SEIC’s existing suite of core building block solutions for investor portfolios. These models consist entirely of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), combining the company’s disciplined and strategic approach to asset allocation and portfolio construction with Capital Group’s ETFs.



The new portfolios are structured in a unified managed account (UMA) framework, offering flexibility to combine investment strategies and manage geographic exposures and tax sensitivity. These include six SEI strategies with Capital Group, six SEI U.S.-focused strategies with Capital Group, six SEI Tax-Managed strategies with Capital Group and Six SEI U.S.-focused Tax-Managed strategies with Capital Group.



The 12 newly introduced tax-managed models are uniquely designed to leverage ETFs' tax efficiency, offer exposure to municipal bond ETFs for tax-free income and integrate systematic and opportunistic tax-loss harvesting. Moreover, they include an "Estimated Taxes Saved" report, reinforcing SEI Investments' robust commitment to tax-managed investment strategies.



Erich Holland, head of client experience for SEI Investments' advisor business, said, “The SEI Strategies with Capital Group combine the synergy of SEI's rigorous and disciplined investment approach with the Capital System, Capital Group's multi-manager approach to investing, to provide a diverse range of portfolio building blocks.”



This move aligns with SEIC’s growth efforts. In January 2025, it launched depository services for Luxembourg alternative investment funds while in December 2024, the company acquired LifeYield to boost multi-account tax management.

Zacks Rank & Price Performance of SEI Investments

Shares of SEI Investments have risen 8.4% against the industry’s decline of 4% in the past six months.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Currently, SEIC carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Growth Efforts by Other Finance Firms

Last month, State Street Corp. STT agreed to acquire global custody and related businesses outside of Japan from Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. MFG. These businesses aid the international investments of Mizuho’s Japanese clients.



Following the completion of the deal, STT will partner with Mizuho Financial to support its Japanese clients with global custody and related services. Meanwhile, MFG will continue to offer trust and custody services for domestic assets within Japan, capitalizing on its expertise and network.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

State Street Corporation (STT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (MFG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SEI Investments Company (SEIC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.