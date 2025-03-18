SEI Investments Approves $500 Mln Stock Buyback Program

(RTTNews) - The Board of Directors of SEI Investments Company (SEIC) Tuesday approved an increase in its stock repurchase program by an additional $500 million.

This increases the available authorization under the program to approximately $556 million, which includes $56 million remaining under the company's existing share repurchase authorization

SEI is a provider of financial technology, operations, and asset management services within the financial services industry. SEI tailors its solutions and services to help clients more effectively deploy their capital—whether that's money, time, or talent—so they can better serve their clients and achieve their growth objectives.

As of December 31, 2024, SEI manages, advises, or administers approximately $1.6 trillion in assets.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.