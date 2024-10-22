SEI Investments approves $400M increase to its stock repurchase program

The Board of Directors of SEI Investments (SEIC) Company approved an increase in its stock repurchase program by an additional $400M, increasing the available authorization under the program to approximately $429M, which includes $29M remaining under the company existing share repurchase authorization.
