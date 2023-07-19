SEI Adds 3 Strategies to Suite of Model Portfolios

SEI is adding 3 new strategies to its lineup of model portfolios, using ETFs from Dimensional Fund Advisors. Now, SEI offers 24 model portfolios, encompassing a broad range of categories and styles.

SEI launched its model portfolio offerings in 2022. Currently, the firm manages about $1 trillion in assets which include hedge funds, mutual funds, and separately managed accounts. As of June 2023, the firm had 7,400 independent advisors using its platform.

In a statement, SEI said that the additional offerings would increase flexibility and help investors meet their objectives. It sees upside in combining SEI’s expertise in asset allocation and breadth of advisors with Dimensional’s fund management and research.

Asset managers are increasingly boosting their model portfolio offerings for advisors. Currently, about $5 trillion of assets are managed by model portfolios with expectations that this figure will exceed $10 trillion by the end of the decade.

Model portfolios give advisors and investors access to sophisticated strategies for minimal costs. It also allows advisors to spend less time on portfolio management and more time on servicing clients and growing their business.

Finsum: SEI is adding 3 ETFs from Dimensional Fund Advisors to its model portfolio lineup. In total, SEI now offers 24 model portfolios to its advisors.

Category: Wealth Management;

Keywords: #clients; #advisors; #model portfolios;

clients

advisors

model portfolios

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.