Seer, Inc. to Showcase Innovations in Proteomics at US HUPO 2025 Annual Conference

Seer, Inc. will present advancements in proteomics and cancer therapy research at the US HUPO Conference in Philadelphia.

Seer, Inc. will present innovative findings at the 21st Annual US Human Proteome Organization (HUPO) Conference in Philadelphia from February 22-26, 2025, where they will highlight advancements in deep cellular proteomics using their Proteograph™ Product Suite. A key seminar presented by Dr. Jinjun Shi will discuss a groundbreaking RNA co-delivery therapeutic platform for targeting cancer vulnerabilities by simultaneously inactivating tumorigenic drivers and activating tumor suppressors. Seer's presentations will also cover their technology's role in proteomic studies related to tissue biology, cardiometabolic dysfunction, and mass spectrometry. This reflects Seer's commitment to advancing precision cancer treatments and deeper insights into proteomic analysis.

Seer will showcase new findings at the prestigious US HUPO Conference, highlighting its role as a leader in innovative proteomics research.

The company’s seminar will feature a groundbreaking co-delivery therapeutic platform, underscoring its commitment to advancing cancer treatment strategies.

Introduction of a new workflow for deep cellular proteome analysis enhances the functionality of the Proteograph™ Product Suite, potentially attracting more researchers to its technology.

Seer’s continued collaboration with prominent cancer researchers, such as Dr. Shi, reinforces its position in the scientific community and commitment to precision medicine.

The press release doesn't disclose any preliminary results from the showcased findings, which may raise concerns about the readiness or applicability of the new therapeutic platform in practical settings.

As the press release centers heavily around promotional aspects of their technology, it could be perceived as lacking scientific rigor or validation, potentially undermining credibility among peers in the scientific community.

The reliance on a novel approach for cancer treatment, while exciting, may also suggest that existing treatments are insufficient, potentially highlighting a gap in the company’s current offerings or research pipeline.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Seer, Inc.





(Nasdaq: SEER), a leading life sciences company commercializing a disruptive new platform for proteomics, today announced that the company will showcase new findings at the 21st Annual US Human Proteome Organization (HUPO) Conference in Philadelphia, PA, from February 22-26, 2025. As a US HUPO Conference sponsor, Seer will host a seminar highlighting novel advances in scalable deep cellular proteomics using Seer’s Proteograph™ Product Suite. The seminar will feature a case study detailing a groundbreaking new co-delivery therapeutic platform for targeting cancer vulnerabilities with siRNA and mRNA therapeutics. The first-of-its-kind study describes the simultaneous inactivation of tumorigenic drivers using siRNA while activating lost tumor suppressors using mRNA and establishes a new core strategy for treatment of a broad range of cancers. Studying the cellular proteomic changes in response to these therapies yields critical biological insights that can drive further improvements in our ability to treat cancer.





Additional presentations from Seer and collaborators will highlight the Proteograph Product Suite’s role in deep proteomic studies to understand tissue biology, uncover biomarkers for cardiometabolic dysfunction, enable advancements in mass spectrometry proteomics throughput, and leverage model organisms to advance human health.





“This year’s US HUPO Conference represents the latest in a string of recent high-profile scientific meetings where leading research institutions will display new breakthroughs enabled by Seer’s technology,” said Asim Siddiqui, Senior Vice President & Scientific Fellow at Seer. “Partnering with prominent cancer researchers like Dr. Shi demonstrates Seer’s commitment to provide deep, unbiased proteomic insights that promise to accelerate advancements in precision cancer treatments.”





Dr. Shi’s presentation accompanies Seer’s introduction earlier this year of a new workflow that allows Proteograph users to conduct deep cellular proteome analysis using the company’s existing assay and instrument. This new capability adds to a growing list of 10+ Proteograph protocols available to conduct proteomic analysis on a diverse list of sample types, including non-human plasma/serum, conditioned media, cerebrospinal fluid (CSF), and dried blood spots.







Seer, Inc. Sponsored Seminar at the US HUPO 2025 Annual Conference:









Title:





Transforming Cancer Research with Deep Cellular Proteomics









Presenter:



Jinjun Shi, PhD, Associate Professor of Anesthesia, Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical School







Date & Time:



Tuesday, February 25, 7:15 a.m. to 8:15 a.m.





In this sponsored seminar, Dr. Shi will present novel findings from a first-of-its-kind RNA co-delivery study targeting both a tumor suppressor gene and a pro-tumorigenic transcription factor using Seer's Proteograph Product Suite. Dr. Shi’s seminar will discuss insights using deep proteomic profiling to evaluate cellular proteomic response, specifically in prostate cancer, the second leading cause of cancer death among men in the United States.







Highlights from Seer and Collaborators Presenting at the US HUPO 2025 Annual Conference:







Title:





Deep Profiling of Tissue Samples with a Scalable and Automated Multi-nanoparticle Based Proteomics Workflow (Oral Presentation)





Presenting Author:



Xiaoyan Zhao



Date & Time:



Tuesday, February 25, 1:40 p.m.







Title:





Multi-omic Analysis Identifies Modulations in Amino Acid and Fatty Acid Metabolism Associated with Cardiovascular Dysfunction in RAB27a Mutant Mice (Oral Presentation)





Presenting Author:



Calvin Vary



Date & Time:



Monday, February. 24, 9:15 a.m.







Title:





Moving Beyond Coverage: Assessing the Quantitative Accuracy of Affinity and Mass Spec Based Approaches to High-Throughput Proteomics (Oral Presentation)





Presenting Author:



Tom Cohen



Date & Time:



Tuesday, February 25, 9:15 a.m.









About Seer, Inc.







Seer, Inc. is a life sciences company developing transformative products that open a new gateway to the proteome. Seer’s Proteograph™ Product Suite is an integrated solution that includes proprietary engineered nanoparticles, consumables, automation instrumentation and software to perform deep, unbiased proteomic analysis at scale in a matter of hours. Seer designed the Proteograph workflow to be efficient and easy to use, leveraging widely adopted laboratory instrumentation to provide a decentralized solution that can be incorporated by nearly any lab. Seer’s Proteograph Product Suite is for research use only and is not intended for diagnostic procedures. For more information, please visit





www.seer.bio





.







For more information, please visit Booth #25 at US HUPO 2025 or contact us at pr@seer.bio.









