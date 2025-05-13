Seer, Inc. Reports Strong First Quarter 2025 Financial Results with $4.2 Million in Revenue

Seer, Inc. reports Q1 2025 revenue of $4.2 million, up 37%, amid ongoing macroeconomic challenges.

Quiver AI Summary

Seer, Inc. reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, highlighting a revenue of $4.2 million, a 37% increase from the same period last year, driven by higher product and service sales. The company secured a significant contract for a 10,000-sample study and experienced increased third-party validation for its Proteograph Product Suite, shipping as many instruments in Q1 2025 as in all of 2024. Despite a net loss of $19.9 million, down from $20.7 million the previous year, Seer ended the quarter with approximately $285 million in cash and investments. Looking ahead, Seer projects full-year 2025 revenue between $17 million and $18 million, reflecting ongoing growth despite macroeconomic challenges.

Potential Positives

Achieved a significant revenue increase of 37%, rising to $4.2 million for Q1 2025 compared to $3.1 million in Q1 2024.

Secured a substantial contract to conduct a 10,000-sample study, indicating strong demand for the company's services and products.

Ended the quarter with approximately $285 million in cash and investments, providing a solid financial foundation for ongoing operations and growth initiatives.

Reduced operating expenses by 14% year-over-year, demonstrating effective cost management efforts in a challenging macroeconomic environment.

Potential Negatives

Despite a revenue increase of 37% year-over-year, the company still reported a substantial net loss of $19.9 million, indicating ongoing financial challenges.

The significant operating expenses of $22.8 million, despite a decrease from the previous year, still outpace revenue, suggesting inefficiencies in cost management.

Forward-looking statements highlight expected near-term volatility in performance due to macroeconomic headwinds, raising concerns about the company's short-term stability and growth prospects.

FAQ

What were Seer's revenue results for Q1 2025?

Seer reported revenue of $4.2 million, a 37% increase compared to $3.1 million in Q1 2024.

How much cash does Seer have as of March 31, 2025?

Seer has approximately $285 million in cash, cash equivalents, and investments as of March 31, 2025.

What significant contract did Seer secure recently?

Seer secured a contract to conduct a 10,000-sample study with Discovery Life Sciences.

What is Seer's revenue guidance for 2025?

Seer expects full-year 2025 revenue to be between $17 million and $18 million, reflecting 24% growth.

When will Seer host a conference call for Q1 results?

Seer will host a conference call on May 13, 2025, at 1:30 pm Pacific Time.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$SEER Insider Trading Activity

$SEER insiders have traded $SEER stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SEER stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

OMID FAROKHZAD (CEO AND CHAIR) sold 8,068 shares for an estimated $18,044

DAVID R. HORN (PRESIDENT & CFO) sold 3,550 shares for an estimated $7,939

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SEER Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 27 institutional investors add shares of $SEER stock to their portfolio, and 37 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seer, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEER), a leading life sciences company commercializing a disruptive new platform for proteomics, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.







Recent Highlights









Achieved revenue of $4.2 million for the first quarter of 2025



Achieved revenue of $4.2 million for the first quarter of 2025



Secured a significant contract with a new customer to run a 10,000-sample study in collaboration with Discovery Life Sciences



Secured a significant contract with a new customer to run a 10,000-sample study in collaboration with Discovery Life Sciences



Accelerated third-party validation of platform through increasing number of customer publications, webinars, preprints and reviews



Accelerated third-party validation of platform through increasing number of customer publications, webinars, preprints and reviews



Ended the quarter with approximately $285 million of cash, cash equivalents and investments















“We are proud of our strong first quarter performance, especially in light of the persistent macroeconomic headwinds impacting the life sciences industry,” said Omid Farokhzad, Chair and CEO of Seer. “Momentum around the Proteograph Product Suite continues to build, and we shipped as many instruments in the first quarter of 2025 as we did in all of 2024. Our mission has always been to enable deep, unbiased proteomics at population scale, driven by our belief that the biological insights unlocked would have a meaningful impact on human health. While we expect near-term volatility to persist until the broader macro environment stabilizes, our long-term vision remains unchanged.”







First Quarter 2025 Financial Results







Revenue was $4.2 million for the first quarter of 2025, a 37% increase from $3.1 million for the corresponding prior year period, primarily due to higher product sales and service revenue in the quarter. Product revenue for the first quarter of 2025 was $2.9 million, including $5 thousand of related party revenue, and consisted of sales of Proteograph instruments and consumable kits. Service revenue was $1.2 million for the first quarter of 2025, including $47 thousand of related party revenue, and primarily consisted of revenue related to Seer Technology Access Center service projects. Other revenue was $60 thousand for the first quarter of 2025.





Gross profit was $2.1 million and gross margin was 49% for the first quarter of 2025.





Operating expenses were $22.8 million for the first quarter of 2025, including $4.5 million of stock-based compensation, a decrease of 14% compared to $26.6 million for the corresponding prior year period, including $7.2 million of stock-based compensation. The decrease in operating expenses was primarily driven by a decrease in stock-based compensation and laboratory expenses.





Net loss was $19.9 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $20.7 million for the corresponding prior year period.





Cash, cash equivalents and investments were approximately $285 million as of March 31, 2025.







2025 Guidance







Seer continues to expect full year 2025 revenue to be in the range of $17 million to $18 million, representing growth of 24% at the midpoint over full year 2024.







Webcast Information







Seer will host a conference call to discuss the first quarter 2025 financial results on Tuesday, May 13, 2025 at 1:30 pm Pacific Time / 4:30 pm Eastern Time. A webcast of the conference call can be accessed at https://investor.seer.bio. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.







About Seer







Seer is a life sciences company developing transformative products that open a new gateway to the proteome. Seer’s Proteograph™ Product Suite is an integrated solution that includes proprietary engineered nanoparticles, consumables, automation instrumentation and software to perform deep, unbiased proteomic analysis at scale in a matter of hours. Seer designed the Proteograph workflow to be efficient and easy to use, leveraging widely adopted laboratory instrumentation to provide a decentralized solution that can be incorporated by nearly any lab. Seer’s Proteograph Product Suite is for research use only and is not intended for diagnostic procedures. For more information, please visit



www.seer.bio



.







Forward Looking Statements







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are based on Seer’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to it on the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Seer’s actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements include but are not limited to statements regarding Seer’s expectations for future results of operations and its financial position, business strategy, partnerships, adoption of our products and outlook for fiscal year 2025. ​These and other risks are described more fully in Seer’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and other documents that Seer subsequently files with the SEC from time to time. Except to the extent required by law, Seer undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.







Investor Contact:







Carrie Mendivil







investor@seer.bio









Media Contact:







Patrick Schmidt







pr@seer.bio





























SEER, INC.









Consolidated Statements of Operations









(Unaudited)











(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)



































Three Months Ended March 31,





















2025

















2024















Revenue:





























Product





$





2,890













$





1,668













Service









1,203

















408













Related party









52

















954













Other









60

















36













Total revenue









4,205

















3,066













Cost of revenue:





























Product









1,374

















991













Service









531

















269













Related party









70

















312













Other









169

















133













Total cost of revenue









2,144

















1,705













Gross profit









2,061

















1,361













Operating expenses:





























Research and development









11,350

















12,265













Selling, general and administrative









11,442

















14,288













Total operating expenses









22,792

















26,553













Loss from operations









(20,731





)













(25,192





)









Other income (expense):





























Interest income









3,217

















4,586













Loss on equity method investment









(1,575





)













—













Other expense









(758





)













(73





)









Total other income









884

















4,513













Loss before provision for income taxes









(19,847





)













(20,679





)









Provision for income taxes









101

















—













Net loss





$





(19,948





)









$





(20,679





)









Other comprehensive loss:





























Unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities









169

















(329





)









Comprehensive loss





$





(19,779





)









$





(21,008





)









Net loss per share attributable to Class A and Class B common stockholders, basic and diluted





$





(0.34





)









$





(0.32





)









Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to Class A and Class B common stockholders, basic and diluted









59,408,711

















64,586,056



























































































SEER, INC.









Consolidated Balance Sheets









(Unaudited)











(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)















































March 31,









2025

















December 31,









2024

















ASSETS































Current assets:





























Cash and cash equivalents





$





52,445













$





40,753













Short-term investments









187,280

















195,657













Accounts receivable, net









4,090

















3,997













Related party receivables









52

















379













Other receivables









1,212

















1,853













Inventory









7,070

















7,436













Prepaid expenses and other current assets









3,118

















3,248













Total current assets









255,267

















253,323













Long-term investments









45,579

















63,103













Operating lease right-of-use assets









22,228

















22,791













Property and equipment, net









17,039

















18,575













Restricted cash









524

















524













Other assets









6,624

















8,281













Total assets





$





347,261













$





366,597















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY































Current liabilities:





























Accounts payable





$





4,450













$





4,621













Accrued expenses









5,916

















7,937













Deferred revenue









413

















408













Operating lease liabilities, current









2,376

















2,312













Other current liabilities









41

















50













Total current liabilities









13,196

















15,328













Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion









23,028

















23,652













Other noncurrent liabilities









31

















48













Total liabilities









36,255

















39,028













Commitments and contingencies





























Stockholders’ equity:





























Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024; zero shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024









—

















—













Class A common stock, $0.00001 par value; 94,000,000 shares authorized as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024; 55,385,066 and 55,083,123 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively









1

















1













Class B common stock, $0.00001 par value; 6,000,000 shares authorized as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024; 4,044,969 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024









—

















—













Additional paid-in capital









723,020

















719,804













Accumulated other comprehensive gain









305

















136













Accumulated deficit









(412,320





)













(392,372





)









Total stockholders’ equity









311,006

















327,569













Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity





$





347,261













$





366,597















































The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.