Seer, Inc. Reports Strong First Quarter 2025 Financial Results with $4.2 Million in Revenue

May 13, 2025 — 04:15 pm EDT

Seer, Inc. reports Q1 2025 revenue of $4.2 million, up 37%, amid ongoing macroeconomic challenges.

Quiver AI Summary

Seer, Inc. reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, highlighting a revenue of $4.2 million, a 37% increase from the same period last year, driven by higher product and service sales. The company secured a significant contract for a 10,000-sample study and experienced increased third-party validation for its Proteograph Product Suite, shipping as many instruments in Q1 2025 as in all of 2024. Despite a net loss of $19.9 million, down from $20.7 million the previous year, Seer ended the quarter with approximately $285 million in cash and investments. Looking ahead, Seer projects full-year 2025 revenue between $17 million and $18 million, reflecting ongoing growth despite macroeconomic challenges.

Potential Positives

  • Achieved a significant revenue increase of 37%, rising to $4.2 million for Q1 2025 compared to $3.1 million in Q1 2024.
  • Secured a substantial contract to conduct a 10,000-sample study, indicating strong demand for the company's services and products.
  • Ended the quarter with approximately $285 million in cash and investments, providing a solid financial foundation for ongoing operations and growth initiatives.
  • Reduced operating expenses by 14% year-over-year, demonstrating effective cost management efforts in a challenging macroeconomic environment.

Potential Negatives

  • Despite a revenue increase of 37% year-over-year, the company still reported a substantial net loss of $19.9 million, indicating ongoing financial challenges.
  • The significant operating expenses of $22.8 million, despite a decrease from the previous year, still outpace revenue, suggesting inefficiencies in cost management.
  • Forward-looking statements highlight expected near-term volatility in performance due to macroeconomic headwinds, raising concerns about the company's short-term stability and growth prospects.

FAQ

What were Seer's revenue results for Q1 2025?

Seer reported revenue of $4.2 million, a 37% increase compared to $3.1 million in Q1 2024.

How much cash does Seer have as of March 31, 2025?

Seer has approximately $285 million in cash, cash equivalents, and investments as of March 31, 2025.

What significant contract did Seer secure recently?

Seer secured a contract to conduct a 10,000-sample study with Discovery Life Sciences.

What is Seer's revenue guidance for 2025?

Seer expects full-year 2025 revenue to be between $17 million and $18 million, reflecting 24% growth.

When will Seer host a conference call for Q1 results?

Seer will host a conference call on May 13, 2025, at 1:30 pm Pacific Time.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$SEER Insider Trading Activity

$SEER insiders have traded $SEER stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SEER stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • OMID FAROKHZAD (CEO AND CHAIR) sold 8,068 shares for an estimated $18,044
  • DAVID R. HORN (PRESIDENT & CFO) sold 3,550 shares for an estimated $7,939

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SEER Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 27 institutional investors add shares of $SEER stock to their portfolio, and 37 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • ACUITAS INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 424,414 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $980,396
  • MORGAN STANLEY added 372,199 shares (+176.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $859,779
  • CITIGROUP INC removed 350,519 shares (-90.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $592,377
  • JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC removed 283,754 shares (-63.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $655,471
  • MAN GROUP PLC removed 185,509 shares (-91.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $428,525
  • RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 179,568 shares (+27.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $414,802
  • UBS GROUP AG added 141,669 shares (+31979.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $327,255

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seer, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEER), a leading life sciences company commercializing a disruptive new platform for proteomics, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.




Recent Highlights




  • Achieved revenue of $4.2 million for the first quarter of 2025


  • Secured a significant contract with a new customer to run a 10,000-sample study in collaboration with Discovery Life Sciences


  • Accelerated third-party validation of platform through increasing number of customer publications, webinars, preprints and reviews


  • Ended the quarter with approximately $285 million of cash, cash equivalents and investments







“We are proud of our strong first quarter performance, especially in light of the persistent macroeconomic headwinds impacting the life sciences industry,” said Omid Farokhzad, Chair and CEO of Seer. “Momentum around the Proteograph Product Suite continues to build, and we shipped as many instruments in the first quarter of 2025 as we did in all of 2024. Our mission has always been to enable deep, unbiased proteomics at population scale, driven by our belief that the biological insights unlocked would have a meaningful impact on human health. While we expect near-term volatility to persist until the broader macro environment stabilizes, our long-term vision remains unchanged.”




First Quarter 2025 Financial Results



Revenue was $4.2 million for the first quarter of 2025, a 37% increase from $3.1 million for the corresponding prior year period, primarily due to higher product sales and service revenue in the quarter. Product revenue for the first quarter of 2025 was $2.9 million, including $5 thousand of related party revenue, and consisted of sales of Proteograph instruments and consumable kits. Service revenue was $1.2 million for the first quarter of 2025, including $47 thousand of related party revenue, and primarily consisted of revenue related to Seer Technology Access Center service projects. Other revenue was $60 thousand for the first quarter of 2025.



Gross profit was $2.1 million and gross margin was 49% for the first quarter of 2025.



Operating expenses were $22.8 million for the first quarter of 2025, including $4.5 million of stock-based compensation, a decrease of 14% compared to $26.6 million for the corresponding prior year period, including $7.2 million of stock-based compensation. The decrease in operating expenses was primarily driven by a decrease in stock-based compensation and laboratory expenses.



Net loss was $19.9 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $20.7 million for the corresponding prior year period.



Cash, cash equivalents and investments were approximately $285 million as of March 31, 2025.




2025 Guidance



Seer continues to expect full year 2025 revenue to be in the range of $17 million to $18 million, representing growth of 24% at the midpoint over full year 2024.




Webcast Information



Seer will host a conference call to discuss the first quarter 2025 financial results on Tuesday, May 13, 2025 at 1:30 pm Pacific Time / 4:30 pm Eastern Time. A webcast of the conference call can be accessed at https://investor.seer.bio. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.




About Seer



Seer is a life sciences company developing transformative products that open a new gateway to the proteome. Seer’s Proteograph™ Product Suite is an integrated solution that includes proprietary engineered nanoparticles, consumables, automation instrumentation and software to perform deep, unbiased proteomic analysis at scale in a matter of hours. Seer designed the Proteograph workflow to be efficient and easy to use, leveraging widely adopted laboratory instrumentation to provide a decentralized solution that can be incorporated by nearly any lab. Seer’s Proteograph Product Suite is for research use only and is not intended for diagnostic procedures. For more information, please visit

www.seer.bio

.




Forward Looking Statements



This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are based on Seer’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to it on the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Seer’s actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements include but are not limited to statements regarding Seer’s expectations for future results of operations and its financial position, business strategy, partnerships, adoption of our products and outlook for fiscal year 2025. ​These and other risks are described more fully in Seer’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and other documents that Seer subsequently files with the SEC from time to time. Except to the extent required by law, Seer undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.




Investor Contact:



Carrie Mendivil



investor@seer.bio




Media Contact:



Patrick Schmidt



pr@seer.bio



SEER, INC.




Consolidated Statements of Operations




(Unaudited)





(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)






Three Months Ended March 31,



2025



2024

Revenue:





Product
$
2,890


$
1,668

Service

1,203



408

Related party

52



954

Other

60



36

Total revenue

4,205



3,066

Cost of revenue:





Product

1,374



991

Service

531



269

Related party

70



312

Other

169



133

Total cost of revenue

2,144



1,705

Gross profit

2,061



1,361

Operating expenses:





Research and development

11,350



12,265

Selling, general and administrative

11,442



14,288

Total operating expenses

22,792



26,553

Loss from operations

(20,731
)


(25,192
)

Other income (expense):





Interest income

3,217



4,586

Loss on equity method investment

(1,575
)





Other expense

(758
)


(73
)

Total other income

884



4,513

Loss before provision for income taxes

(19,847
)


(20,679
)

Provision for income taxes

101






Net loss
$
(19,948
)

$
(20,679
)

Other comprehensive loss:





Unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities

169



(329
)

Comprehensive loss
$
(19,779
)

$
(21,008
)

Net loss per share attributable to Class A and Class B common stockholders, basic and diluted
$
(0.34
)

$
(0.32
)

Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to Class A and Class B common stockholders, basic and diluted

59,408,711



64,586,056

































































































































































































































































































































































































































SEER, INC.




Consolidated Balance Sheets




(Unaudited)





(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)









March 31,




2025



December 31,




2024


ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents
$
52,445


$
40,753

Short-term investments

187,280



195,657

Accounts receivable, net

4,090



3,997

Related party receivables

52



379

Other receivables

1,212



1,853

Inventory

7,070



7,436

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

3,118



3,248

Total current assets

255,267



253,323

Long-term investments

45,579



63,103

Operating lease right-of-use assets

22,228



22,791

Property and equipment, net

17,039



18,575

Restricted cash

524



524

Other assets

6,624



8,281

Total assets
$
347,261


$
366,597


LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable
$
4,450


$
4,621

Accrued expenses

5,916



7,937

Deferred revenue

413



408

Operating lease liabilities, current

2,376



2,312

Other current liabilities

41



50

Total current liabilities

13,196



15,328

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

23,028



23,652

Other noncurrent liabilities

31



48

Total liabilities

36,255



39,028

Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders’ equity:





Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024; zero shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024









Class A common stock, $0.00001 par value; 94,000,000 shares authorized as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024; 55,385,066 and 55,083,123 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively

1



1

Class B common stock, $0.00001 par value; 6,000,000 shares authorized as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024; 4,044,969 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024









Additional paid-in capital

723,020



719,804

Accumulated other comprehensive gain

305



136

Accumulated deficit

(412,320
)


(392,372
)

Total stockholders’ equity

311,006



327,569

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
347,261


$
366,597













Stocks mentioned

SEER

