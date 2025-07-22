Seer, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results on August 6, 2025

Seer, Inc. will announce Q2 2025 financial results on August 6, 2025, with a webcast at 1:30 PM PT.

Seer, Inc. announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2025 on August 6, 2025, with a conference call scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time. The call will be webcast live on the Investor section of their website, where an archived replay will also be available afterward. Seer, a leader in deep proteomics, develops innovative solutions that overcome the limitations of traditional proteomic technologies, offering unprecedented scale, speed, precision, and reproducibility. Their Proteograph Product Suite utilizes advanced techniques to provide insights into biological data, although the products are intended for research use only and not for diagnostic purposes. For more details, visit Seer's website.

Seer is set to report its financial results for the second quarter of 2025, indicating transparency and ongoing communication with investors.

The company will host a conference call to discuss these results, allowing for direct engagement with stakeholders.

Seer continues to position itself as a leader in the proteomics field by emphasizing the unique capabilities and advantages of its Proteograph Product Suite, which addresses common challenges in traditional proteomic research.

When will Seer, Inc. release its Q2 2025 financial results?

Seer, Inc. will report its financial results for the second quarter 2025 on Wednesday, August 6, 2025.

What time is the conference call for Seer's financial results?

The conference call will begin at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

How can I access the live webcast of Seer's conference call?

The live audio of the webcast will be available on the Investor section of Seer’s website at investor.seer.bio.

Will there be a replay of the conference call available?

Yes, an archived replay of the conference call will be available on the company’s website following the event.

What does Seer, Inc. specialize in?

Seer, Inc. specializes in deep, unbiased proteomics, providing unprecedented insights with unique technologies.

$SEER Insider Trading Activity

$SEER insiders have traded $SEER stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SEER stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

OMID FAROKHZAD (CEO AND CHAIR) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 41,731 shares for an estimated $87,898 .

. DIPCHAND NISHAR sold 30,253 shares for an estimated $62,935

DAVID R. HORN (PRESIDENT & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,310 shares for an estimated $21,967.

$SEER Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 22 institutional investors add shares of $SEER stock to their portfolio, and 33 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seer, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEER), the pioneer and trusted partner for deep, unbiased proteomic insights, today announced that it will report financial results for the second quarter 2025 on Wednesday, August 6, 2025. Company management will be webcasting a conference call beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.





Live audio of the webcast will be available on the Investor section of Seer’s website at investor.seer.bio. An archived replay will be available on the company’s website following the event.







About Seer







Seer, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEER) sets the standard in deep, unbiased proteomics—delivering insights with a scale, speed, precision, and reproducibility previously unattainable. Seer’s Proteograph Product Suite uniquely integrates proprietary engineered nanoparticles, streamlined automation instrumentation, optimized consumables, and advanced analytical software to solve challenges conventional methods have failed to overcome. Traditional proteomic technologies have struggled with inconsistent data, limited throughput, and prohibitive complexity, but Seer’s robust and scalable workflow consistently reveals biological insights that others cannot. Seer’s products are for research use only and are not intended for diagnostic procedures. For more information about Seer’s differentiated approach and ongoing leadership in proteomics, visit



www.seer.bio



.







Media Contact:







Consort Partners







pr@seer.bio









Investor Contact:







Carrie Mendivil







investor@seer.bio





