Seeking Quantum Computing Exposure? 2 Stocks Worth a Look

Quantum computing has emerged as a strong investment theme over the past year. with the trend fully expected to continue as we wade further into the digital era.

The excitement among many of these related names, including Rigetti Computing RGTI and D-Wave Quantum QBTS, was initially driven by an announcement from mega-cap tech giant Alphabet last year, with the excitement yet to fade.

Investors have clamored for exposure since, with the stocks going on massive runs over the last year.



Let’s take a closer look at both RGTI and QBTS for those interested to learn more and ride the wave.

Rigetti Computing

Rigetti is a pioneer in full-stack quantum computing. The company has operated quantum computers over the cloud since 2017 and serves global enterprise, government, and research clients through its Rigetti Quantum Cloud Services platform.

Notably, the company has developed the industry’s first multi-chip quantum processor for scalable quantum computing systems. It’s worth noting that the company is still small in size, posting sales of $1.7 million throughout its latest period.

D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave is a leader in the development and delivery of quantum computing systems, software, and services and is also the world’s first commercial supplier of quantum computers. It delivers practical quantum applications for problems as diverse as logistics, artificial intelligence, materials sciences, drug discovery, scheduling, cybersecurity, fault detection, and financial modeling.

The company’s technology has been used by some of the world’s most advanced organizations, a list that includes Mastercard, Deloitte, Lockheed Martin, and many more. Notably, the company exited its latest period with its highest cash balance ever, with Q2 revenue also climbing a strong 42% year-over-year.

Like RGTI, the company remains in its very-early stages of growth, with Q2 sales totaling $3.1 million.

Bottom Line

The quantum computing theme is certainly in play, with the trend expected to remain strong as companies continue to unlock the technology’s powers.

In 2025, quantum computing-related stocks have soared, a list that includes Rigetti Computing RGTI and D-Wave Quantum QBTS. Both stocks reflect strong considerations for exposure, but investors should be aware of the high volatility nature within the trade currently.

