Seeking Nuclear Exposure? Use This Tool

For investors with confidence in a specific market niche, Zacks Thematic Investment Screens has you covered with 37 dynamic investment themes. Whether you're interested in cutting-edge technology, renewable energy, or healthcare innovations, our themes are built to help you sort through the noise quickly and find the stocks that offer exposure to the trends you seek.

Let’s take a closer look at the Nuclear theme and analyze a few top-ranked stocks that the screen returned, namely Constellation Energy CEG.

Nuclear Overview

Nuclear energy stands at the cusp of the global push for a low-carbon, greener, and more resilient energy future. This investment theme encapsulates companies engaged in uranium mining, nuclear reactor construction and maintenance, electricity generation from nuclear sources, and firms providing essential technology and services to the nuclear industry.

As nations seek reliable and consistent power sources amid rising energy demands and geopolitical tensions, nuclear energy offers a unique solution with its near-full capacity operations and zero emissions. The artificial intelligence frenzy accelerated this trend massively, with data centers requiring vast power to operate efficiently.

Constellation Energy

Constellation Energy Corporation is the nation’s largest producer of clean, emissions-free energy and a leading supplier of energy products and services to businesses, homes, community aggregations, and public sector customers.

“The importance of AI and the data economy to America’s economic competitiveness and national security can’t be overstated, and Constellation will do our part to meet the moment. Our customers are looking for clean, emissions-free energy that they can rely on in every hour of every day, and nothing exemplifies that imperative more than our 20-year agreement with Microsoft to restart the Crane Clean Energy Center,” said Joe Dominguez, president and CEO, Constellation.

Bottom Line

While stocks in each theme aren't direct recommendations, they offer a solid starting point. Leverage the Zacks Rank and other metrics to identify the best stocks for your strategy. Each featured stock comes with a Zacks report, giving you the tools to analyze performance and potential. For those interested, please click here to view the Zacks Thematic Nuclear Investing Screen.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

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Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.