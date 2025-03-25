Seeking Exposure to China Tech Stocks? Use This Tool

Zacks Thematic Screens lets you dive into 30 dynamic investment themes shaping the future. Whether you're interested in cutting-edge technology, renewable energy, or healthcare innovations, our themes help you invest in ideas that matter to you.

A top-ranked stock that the Zacks China Tech screen returned includes Alibaba BABA. Let’s take a closer dive into the screen before sizing up how BABA presently stands up.

China Tech.

China Tech. broadly refers to China-based technology companies across various domains. These firms are leaders in their respective fields and have created a niche market as Beijing aims to reduce reliance on Western technology amid escalating Sino-U.S. trade tensions.

With Washington increasing restrictions on high-tech exports to the communist nation, Beijing has accelerated its efforts toward achieving self-sufficiency in critical industries. This has largely led to China's resurgence as a dominant force in the technology sector.

The key technology aspects that have gained prominence in recent times are semiconductors, artificial intelligence, high-performance computing, industrial robots, data centers, satellites, quantum computing, and wireless broadband.

This theme focuses on China-based technology companies listed on the U.S. stock market, including firms that provide Internet services, batteries, and online businesses such as e-commerce, online advertising, online media, online gaming, and social networking platforms.

Alibaba Shares Bounce Back Big

Alibaba shares have been notably strong since late January following news of its new AI model that claims to surpass DeepSeek. The company’s EPS outlook remains bullish across the board, a big positive concerning near-term share movement.

The stock is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Importantly, its AI-related product revenue maintained a triple-digit year-over-year growth pace for the sixth consecutive quarter throughout its latest period.

The stock’s recent momentum has undoubtedly been welcomed among shareholders following years of negative price action, up nearly 75% in 2025 alone.

Bottom Line

Upon running the Zacks China Tech screen, top-ranked Alibaba BABA was returned.

