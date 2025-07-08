Seeking Crypto Exposure? 2 Stocks Worth a Look

Cryptocurrency has captured the attention of many over the past year, with investors clamoring for exposure following the bullish move.

It’s no secret that crypto is a volatile asset class, spooking many with a more conservative approach. Still, market participants can still obtain exposure through several stocks, a list that includes Robinhood Markets HOOD and Coinbase COIN.

Both companies facilitate crypto trading services, with their upcoming results likely to be positive thanks to massive inflows and trading fees. Let’s take a closer look at each for those seeking exposure to cryptocurrency.

Robinhood Posts Record Results

Robinhood Markets has transformed financial services by introducing commission-free stock trading and democratizing access to the markets for millions of investors. The company’s platform lets investors trade stocks, options, commodity interests, and crypto, invest for retirement, and earn with Robinhood Gold.

Analysts have taken a bullish stance on the company’s current year outlook, with the $1.23 per share estimate up nearly 100% over the last year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company recently delivered its Q1 results, which were primarily positive overall and showed record Robinhood Gold subscribers. Sales of $927 million grew 50% year-over-year, whereas net deposits of $18 billion also reflected a company record. Below is a chart illustrating the company’s sales on a quarterly basis.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Notably, cryptocurrencies revenues of $252 million blasted 100% higher year-over-year. And crypto notional trading volumes of $46 billion melted 28% year-over-year. As shown by these results, the company’s easy-to-use platform has resonated with customers.

Coinbase Sees Big Gains

Coinbase is the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, offering many digital assets. Shares have delivered a strong performance in 2025, gaining 42% and seeing a melt higher following its latest set of quarterly results.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

As shown below, the company’s transaction revenues have overall been positive relative to our consensus expectations over recent quarters. It’s reasonable to expect a strong print here in upcoming releases given the current trading environment.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bottom Line

Crypto has again gripped investors, with the asset class going on a massive run over the past year. The momentum is undeniable, and for those seeking exposure through stocks, both companies above – Robinhood Markets HOOD and Coinbase COIN would provide precisely that.

Both companies stand to benefit from higher trading volumes, and we’ll likely continue to see this development in upcoming quarterly results.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.