Seeking Clues to Extra Space Storage (EXR) Q2 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage (EXR) will report quarterly earnings of $2 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 2.9%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $796.12 million, exhibiting an increase of 55.7% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Extra Space Storage metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Property rental' will reach $690.61 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +56.7%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Tenant insurance' will reach $80.93 million. The estimate points to a change of +67.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Management and franchise fees' stands at $29.30 million. The estimate indicates a change of +31.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Same-store square foot occupancy' of 93.9%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 94.5%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Depreciation and amortization' at $194.71 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $79.09 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Extra Space Storage here>>>



Over the past month, Extra Space Storage shares have recorded returns of +5.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), EXR will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Free Report – 3 Stocks Sneaking Into Hydrogen Energy

Demand for clean hydrogen energy is projected to reach $500 billion by 2030 and grow 5-FOLD by 2050. No guarantees, but three companies are quietly getting the jump on their competition.

Zacks Investment Research is temporarily offering an urgent Special Report naming and explaining these emerging powerhouses primed to boom. Click below for Hydrogen Energy: 3 Industrial Giants to Ride the Next Renewable Energy Wave.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.