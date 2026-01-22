Seeking Cloud Exposure? Use This Tool

Zacks Thematic Screens lets you dive into 30 dynamic investment themes shaping the future. Whether you're interested in cutting-edge technology, renewable energy, or healthcare innovations, our themes help you invest in ideas that matter to you.

Let’s take a closer look at the ‘Cloud Computing’ theme and analyze a few stocks within.

Cloud Computing Overview

Cloud computing refers to the on-demand seamless access of computing resources such as servers, storage, databases, networking, software, analytics, and intelligence over the Internet (the cloud) on a pay-per-use pricing model.

It marks a paradigm shift from traditional on-premises infrastructure storage to remote cloud-based storage facilities and relies heavily on virtualization and automation technologies. Instead of buying, owning, and maintaining physical data centers and servers, organizations access a virtual pool of shared resources from a cloud service provider on an as-needed basis.

This lowers operating costs, increases productivity with greater agility and flexibility, and improves scalability with higher economies of scale. Please click here for a direct link to the Cloud Computing thematic list – Cloud Computing.

Arista Networks

Arista Networks ANET is an industry leader in data-driven, client-to-cloud networking for large AI, data center, campus, and routing environments. Shares have been red-hot over the last year thanks to robust quarterly results stemming from unrelenting demand, widely outperforming the S&P 500 over the last year. The stock also sports a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), with EPS revisions moving higher.



Bottom Line

Thematic investing has emerged as a powerful way for investors to sync their portfolios with emerging trends. A mix of long-term and short-term themes is increasingly dictating which companies lead as economies expand and markets shift.

While stocks in each theme aren't direct recommendations, they offer a solid starting point. Leverage the Zacks Rank and other metrics to identify the best stocks for your strategy. Each featured stock comes with a Zacks report, giving you the tools to analyze performance and potential.

The Cloud Computing thematic list, which Arista Networks ANET is part of, focuses on technology companies that provide the related hardware and software to enable cloud computing services, the communication service providers that offer the network facilities and the various firms that utilize the services across diverse sectors like financial, consumer discretionary and industrials.

