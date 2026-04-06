Seeking AI Exposure? Top Ranked Stocks Worth a Look

We’ve all become adjusted to a few of the mega-popular stocks involved in the broader AI trade, but there are still several other companies that stand to benefit nicely from all the spending, including Photronics PLAB and Vertiv VRT.

PLAB Reports Record Advanced Chip Sales

Photronics, a current Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), is aglobal marketleader in photomasks (stencils used to print tiny circuits onto semiconductor wafers) for lithographic imaging in semiconductor and flat panel display production.

PLAB’s latest release showed record-high-end (advanced chips) revenue, with noted strength in the United States. Importantly, as AI chips become more complex, PLAB’s top line is poised to benefit significantly given its critical role in the broader industry.

EPS revisions for its current and next fiscal year show a bullish trajectory, with a big set of positive revisions for both years hitting the tape following its latest quarterly release near the end of February, as shown below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The stock has already delivered a stellar performance in 2026, up more than 25%, and has also shown post-earnings strength following both of its last quarterly releases. The company overall plays a critical role in the chip-making supply chain, with more advanced AI chips keeping its outlook bright.

VRT Business Momentum Remains Hot

Vertiv, a current Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), provides services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling, and IT infrastructure solutions and services.

Vertiv’s latest results were again reflective of robust market demand for AI infrastructure, with its book-to-bill ratio reaching 2.9X and its backlog growing 109% year-over-year to a sizable $15.0 billion at quarter-end.

Like PLAB above, revisions for both its current and next fiscal year remain notably bullish, with the company’s growth trajectory expected to remain rock solid as well.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The stock has continued its ascent in 2026, up more than 60% and overall reflecting one of the bigger AI ‘winners’ we’ve seen so far. Favorable EPS revisions have kept the bullish share momentum intact, with the favorable demand environment the company is witnessing not expected to slow down anytime soon given the broader AI and data center buildout.

Bottom Line

While there has been much skepticism surrounding who will become AI ‘winners and losers’, both companies above – Vertiv VRT and Photronics PLAB – both stand to continue being nice beneficiaries, with recent quarterly results confirming their important roles. Both stocks continue to sport a favorable Zacks Rank as well, further underpinning their current bullish standings.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.