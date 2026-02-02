Seeking AI Exposure Following Palantir Earnings? Use This Tool

Zacks Thematic Screens lets you dive into 30 dynamic investment themes shaping the future. Whether you're interested in cutting-edge technology, renewable energy, or healthcare innovations, our themes help you invest in ideas that matter to you.

Let’s take a closer look at the Artificial Intelligence theme and analyze a hot stock that the screen returned, namely Palantir PLTR.

Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence (AI) refers to the technology that enables computers and machines to simulate human intelligence and problem-solving capabilities to perform the cognitive functions usually associated with human minds.

In general, AI systems work by ingesting large amounts of data with fast, iterative processing and intelligent algorithms. It then analyzes the data using neural networks for correlations and patterns and allows the software to learn automatically from these patterns to make predictions.

This screen features diverse companies involved in AI, ranging from creators of software and hardware that power AI to those applying and utilizing this technology through automation, diagnostics, cognitive tasks, and more.

PLTR Growth Remains Stellar

Palantir again continued to fire on all cylinders throughout the period, with overall sales of $1.4 billion flying 70% year-over-year. U.S. results were notably strong, underpinned by both commercial and government strength. Specifically, U.S. sales totaled $1.1 billion, growing 93% year-over-year and an even more impressive 28% sequentially.

Further, Palantir closed 180 deals of at least $1 million, 84 deals worth at least $5 million, and 61 deals worth at least $10 million. It closed more than $4.2 billion of total contract value (TCV) overall, up more than 130% from the year-ago period.

Concerning earnings, analysts have been bullish on the company’s broader FY26 EPS outlook for some time now, with the current $1.04 Zacks Consensus EPS estimate up nearly 80% just over the last year. The latest set of results helps underpin the bright EPS outlook in a big way, with the demand picture undoubtedly remaining bright.

Bottom Line

Upon running the Zacks Artificial Intelligence Thematic screen, Palantir PLTR was returned.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

