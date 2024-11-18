News & Insights

SEEK Limited’s Performance Amidst Market Challenges

November 18, 2024 — 07:21 pm EST

Seek Limited (AU:SEK) has released an update.

SEEK Limited reported strong operational performance in FY2024, maintaining its leading market position in Australia and achieving double-digit yield growth across ANZ and Asia, despite external challenges like reduced job ad volumes and economic conditions in China impacting its financial results. The company completed its Platform Unification project ahead of schedule and restructured its organization to enhance product delivery. Although revenue, EBITDA, and NPAT declined, SEEK’s share price increased from $21 to $25, and it maintained investments for future growth, paying a total dividend of 35 cents per share.

