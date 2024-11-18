SEEK Limited’s Performance Amidst Market Challenges

Seek Limited (AU:SEK) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

SEEK Limited reported strong operational performance in FY2024, maintaining its leading market position in Australia and achieving double-digit yield growth across ANZ and Asia, despite external challenges like reduced job ad volumes and economic conditions in China impacting its financial results. The company completed its Platform Unification project ahead of schedule and restructured its organization to enhance product delivery. Although revenue, EBITDA, and NPAT declined, SEEK’s share price increased from $21 to $25, and it maintained investments for future growth, paying a total dividend of 35 cents per share.

For further insights into AU:SEK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.