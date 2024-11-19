Seek Limited’s AGM Results Indicate Strong Shareholder Support

Seek Limited (AU:SEK) has released an update.

Seek Limited successfully carried all resolutions at its 2024 Annual General Meeting, showcasing strong shareholder support across key proposals, including executive remuneration and board member elections. The decisive votes indicate continued confidence in the company’s leadership and strategic direction. This outcome is likely to positively influence investor sentiment in the stock market.

