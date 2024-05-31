News & Insights

SEEK Limited Expands Stock Offering

May 31, 2024 — 01:18 am EDT

Seek Limited (AU:SEK) has released an update.

SEEK Limited has announced a new application for the quotation of 600,000 ordinary fully paid securities, set to be issued on May 30, 2024. The application, as stipulated in the ASX Listing Rules’ Appendix 2A, indicates an expansion in the company’s stock available for investors. This move could potentially attract investors seeking to participate in SEEK’s growth trajectory.

