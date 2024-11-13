SEEK Limited Announces Acquisition of Xref Limited

Seek Limited (AU:SEK) has released an update.

SEEK Limited has announced a Scheme Implementation Deed to acquire Xref Limited for $0.218 per share in cash, aiming to enhance its HR and recruitment technology offerings. The acquisition, which the Xref board supports, is set to be completed in early 2025 and will be funded through SEEK’s existing debt facilities. This move is expected to bolster SEEK’s strategy of building trust in its employment marketplace.

For further insights into AU:SEK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.