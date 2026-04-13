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See Which Recent 13F Filers Hold WMT

April 13, 2026 — 01:29 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 61 most recent 13F filings for the 03/31/2026 reporting period, and noticed that Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) was held by 42 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in WMT positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
E Fund Management Co. Ltd. NEW +201,278+$25,015
Augustine Asset Management Inc. Existing +350+$238
Czech National Bank Existing +37,626+$19,557
Hudson Capital Management LLC Existing +1,637+$999
Arwa LLC Existing +74+$235
CMH Wealth Management LLC Existing +943+$758
Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Existing +1,864+$290
Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Existing -121+$282
CGN Advisors LLC Existing +2,955+$1,006
Successful Portfolios LLC Existing -3,087+$133
Sarasin & Partners LLP Existing +575+$393
AdviceOne Advisory Services LLC Existing -203+$15
Reston Wealth Management LLC Existing -2+$29
Breachway Investments LLC Existing +3+$37
ONE Advisory Partners LLC Existing -2,195-$212
Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Existing +633+$159
Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Existing -21+$64
Sunburst Financial Group LLC Existing +515+$272
LexAurum Advisors LLC NEW +11,368+$1,413
Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Existing -385+$129
Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Existing +9+$76
GoalVest Advisory LLC Existing +56+$339
True Wealth Design LLC Existing +301+$84
Bay Rivers Group Existing +3+$160
Lee Financial Co Existing -54+$184
Cogent Private Wealth Inc. Existing -653-$20
Plan Group Financial LLC Existing +81+$294
Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Existing -4,926+$107
Total Investment Management Inc. Existing +312+$232
Bank of New Hampshire Existing -123+$558
Global X Japan Co. Ltd. Existing -353+$26
Robinhood Asset Management LLC Existing -20,191-$995
Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Existing +86+$57
Enclave Advisors LLC Existing +7,697+$2,766
Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. Existing +36+$56
Kelly Financial Services LLC NEW +3,039+$378
Professional Financial Advisors LLC Existing -170+$244
KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Existing +326+$304
Waycross Investment Management Co Existing -119+$148
Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Existing -440+$80
Artemis Investment Management LLP Existing -92,219-$3,647
ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Existing -3,614+$1,840
Aggregate Change: +142,891+$54,083

In terms of shares owned, we count 21 of the above funds having increased existing WMT positions from 12/31/2025 to 03/31/2026, with 18 having decreased their positions and 3 new positions.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the WMT share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held WMT at the 03/31/2026 reporting period (out of the 485 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of WMT shares those same funds held back at the 12/31/2025 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for WMT. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 684,699 shares in the aggregate, from 14,054,159 down to 13,369,460 for a share count decline of approximately -4.87%. The overall top three funds holding WMT on 03/31/2026 were:

»FundShares of WMT Held
1.Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC 1,955,094
2.Eastern Bank 880,377
3.OP Asset Management Ltd 871,694
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding WMT»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT).

10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying »

Also see:

 Top Dividends
 INDP market cap history
 Healthcare Stocks Hedge Funds Are Selling

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top Dividends-> INDP market cap history-> Healthcare Stocks Hedge Funds Are Selling-> More articles by this source->

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