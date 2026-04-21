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VTV

See Which Recent 13F Filers Hold VTV

April 21, 2026 — 04:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 62 most recent 13F filings for the 03/31/2026 reporting period, and noticed that Vanguard Index Funds - Vanguard Value ETF (Symbol: VTV) was held by 30 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in VTV positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc Existing -187+$541
GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC Existing -26+$45
Verity Asset Management Inc. Existing -513-$72
One Wealth Advisors LLC Existing UNCH+$20
Sunpointe LLC Existing UNCH+$8
TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. Existing UNCH+$6
Tenon Financial LLC Existing +170+$50
Compass Advisory Group LLC Existing +585+$224
Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Existing +15+$9
Columbus Macro LLC Existing +44+$50
RCS Financial Planning LLC Existing +1,814+$412
Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Existing UNCH+$28
Pacific Sage Partners LLC Existing +114+$40
Parker Financial LLC Existing +222+$683
Long Island Wealth Management Inc. Existing +13+$150
Polaris Investment Advisors LLC Existing UNCH+$14
Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC Existing +1,246+$645
Topsail Wealth Management LLC Existing -5+$60
New Perspectives Inc Existing UNCH+$10
Northeast Investment Management Existing +600+$231
Sims Investment Management LLC NEW +22,747+$4,463
Nemes Rush Group LLC Existing +433+$92
Financial Consulate Inc. Existing UNCH+$2
Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Existing UNCH+$16
Highland Financial Advisors LLC Existing -173-$20
Capital Investment Counsel Inc Existing UNCH+$7
SpringVest Wealth Management LLC Existing UNCH+$20
Vise Technologies Inc. Existing UNCH$UNCH
Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Existing -584+$17
Creative Capital Management Investments LLC Existing UNCH+$3
Aggregate Change: +26,515+$7,754

In terms of shares owned, we count 11 of the above funds having increased existing VTV positions from 12/31/2025 to 03/31/2026, with 6 having decreased their positions and 1 new position.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the VTV share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held VTV at the 03/31/2026 reporting period (out of the 1,484 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of VTV shares those same funds held back at the 12/31/2025 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for VTV. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 1,673,223 shares in the aggregate, from 34,056,089 up to 35,729,312 for a share count increase of approximately 4.91%. The overall top three funds holding VTV on 03/31/2026 were:

»FundShares of VTV Held
1.Waldron Private Wealth LLC 1,791,053
2.Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC 1,446,101
3.Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. 1,375,849
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding VTV»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Vanguard Index Funds - Vanguard Value ETF (Symbol: VTV).

10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying »

Also see:

 Top Stocks Held By Larry Robbins
 FDS Dividend Growth Rate
 Barry Rosenstein Stock Picks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top Stocks Held By Larry Robbins-> FDS Dividend Growth Rate-> Barry Rosenstein Stock Picks-> More articles by this source->

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