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See Which Recent 13F Filers Hold V

April 16, 2026 — 11:33 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 53 most recent 13F filings for the 03/31/2026 reporting period, and noticed that Visa Inc (Symbol: V) was held by 33 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in V positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Capital Investment Advisors LLC Existing +5,363-$1,754
QTR Family Wealth LLC Existing -245-$133
AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Existing -38,403-$22,421
BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Existing +29-$25
Park National Corp OH Existing +532-$4,499
E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Existing -1,134-$12,190
Founders Financial Securities LLC Existing -1,578-$1,181
BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Existing +14,611-$18,602
Orser Capital Management LLC Existing UNCH-$63
ARS Investment Partners LLC Existing -34-$144
Redstone Wealth Management LLC Existing UNCH-$39
Genesis Private Wealth LLC Existing +26-$50
Diversified Trust Co Existing -11,251-$7,921
Paladin Wealth LLC Existing -152-$204
Baron Wealth Management LLC Existing -127-$239
Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Existing UNCH-$16
Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Existing -101-$97
Westmount Partners LLC Existing -48-$327
Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc Existing -59-$196
Phillips Financial Management LLC Existing -175-$178
BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC Existing +96-$85
Bright Rock Capital Management LLC Existing +16,500+$4,103
Ellsworth Advisors LLC Existing +265-$142
Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Existing UNCH-$35
Security National Bank Existing +1,051-$1,611
Whitener Capital Management Inc. Existing +154-$1,547
Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Existing -160-$167
Greenfield Savings Bank Existing +152-$252
CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC Existing -328-$166
Annex Advisory Services LLC Existing +9,135-$8,111
Heck Capital Advisors LLC Existing UNCH-$91
Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Existing +3,012-$317
Rockland Trust Co. Existing +8,910-$4,535
Aggregate Change: +6,041-$83,235

In terms of shares owned, we count 14 of the above funds having increased existing V positions from 12/31/2025 to 03/31/2026, with 14 having decreased their positions.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the V share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held V at the 03/31/2026 reporting period (out of the 989 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of V shares those same funds held back at the 12/31/2025 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for V. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 1,136,970 shares in the aggregate, from 17,650,137 down to 16,513,167 for a share count decline of approximately -6.44%. The overall top three funds holding V on 03/31/2026 were:

»FundShares of V Held
1.Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA 904,095
2.Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG 618,063
3.Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA 594,986
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding V»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Visa Inc (Symbol: V).

10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying »

Also see:

 Dividend Stocks Crossing Above Their 200 DMA
 NUE 13F Filers
 Historical Earnings

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Dividend Stocks Crossing Above Their 200 DMA-> NUE 13F Filers-> Historical Earnings-> More articles by this source->

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