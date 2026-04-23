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See Which Recent 13F Filers Hold UNH

April 23, 2026 — 04:14 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 59 most recent 13F filings for the 03/31/2026 reporting period, and noticed that UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) was held by 34 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in UNH positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
TFC Financial Management Inc. Existing -355-$160
Scissortail Wealth Management LLC NEW +13,241+$3,583
J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Existing -6-$1,211
Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Existing UNCH-$1
Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Existing +3$UNCH
Courier Capital LLC Existing -20-$271
Global Trust Asset Management LLC Existing UNCH-$33
iA Global Asset Management Inc. Existing +44,683-$3,448
First Pacific Financial NEW +11+$3
Wendell David Associates Inc. Existing UNCH-$45
Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Existing -74-$171
Ellenbecker Investment Group Existing +46-$208
Exeter Financial LLC Existing +1,216+$247
Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Existing -4,781-$2,517
Harbour Investment Management LLC Existing +79-$178
Eagle Wealth Advisors LLC Existing -657-$275
Sawyer & Company Inc Existing UNCH$UNCH
Midwest Financial Partners Investments Inc. Existing +180-$34
Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Existing -97-$505
Spinnaker Trust Existing +584-$1,443
SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Existing -386-$144
Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC Existing -639-$453
Forum Financial Management LP Existing -5,937-$2,037
McMillan Office Inc. Existing UNCH-$59
Private Wealth Management Group LLC Existing +89+$9
Mad River Investors Existing UNCH-$101
Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Existing -1,285-$505
WMG Financial Advisors LLC Existing -149-$98
Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Existing +676-$435
Intrua Financial LLC Existing -359-$219
EWA LLC Existing -121-$108
Founders Capital Management LLC Existing UNCH-$58
Simmons Bank Existing -411-$228
Fairway Wealth LLC Existing UNCH-$1
Aggregate Change: +45,531-$11,104

In terms of shares owned, we count 9 of the above funds having increased existing UNH positions from 12/31/2025 to 03/31/2026, with 15 having decreased their positions and 2 new positions.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the UNH share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held UNH at the 03/31/2026 reporting period (out of the 1,985 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of UNH shares those same funds held back at the 12/31/2025 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for UNH. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 2,550,698 shares in the aggregate, from 16,286,341 down to 13,735,643 for a share count decline of approximately -15.66%. The overall top three funds holding UNH on 03/31/2026 were:

»FundShares of UNH Held
1.SG Americas Securities LLC 1,960,359
2.DAVENPORT & Co LLC 801,710
3.Pictet Asset Management Holding SA 634,568
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding UNH»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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