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See Which Recent 13F Filers Hold SYK

May 12, 2026 — 12:51 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 68 most recent 13F filings for the 03/31/2026 reporting period, and noticed that Stryker Corp (Symbol: SYK) was held by 32 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in SYK positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
WINTON GROUP Ltd NEW +13,615+$4,474
Acorn Creek Capital LLC Existing +12-$17
Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. NEW +360,452+$116,264
Advocacy Wealth Management LLC Existing +508-$716
Alerus Financial NA Existing UNCH-$15
BNP Paribas Financial Markets Existing -172,055-$82,812
Fox Run Management L.L.C. NEW +2,888+$942
AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Existing +185-$256
Lathrop Investment Management Co. Existing -1,000-$1,346
Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Existing -404-$191
Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Existing +56-$16
Hager Investment Management Services LLC Existing +73-$197
Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Existing -1,987-$1,069
BNP Paribas Existing -2,137-$1,152
Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. Existing UNCH-$31
Marion Wealth Management NEW +661+$217
Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Existing +686-$96
Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Existing -22-$89
Anfield Capital Management LLC Existing +83+$27
Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Existing UNCH-$187
Tannin Capital LLC Existing +108+$11
Optimize Financial Inc NEW +1,216+$400
Argentarii LLC Existing +232+$60
Payden & Rygel Existing UNCH-$712
Advyzon Investment Management LLC Existing +725+$219
Swiss RE Ltd. Existing UNCH-$1
Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC Existing +169+$25
PCM Encore LLC Existing +2-$39
TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Existing +42,587+$10,188
M&T Bank Corp Existing -2,846-$2,014
Employees Provident Fund Board Existing UNCH-$2,598
Rakuten Investment Management Inc. Existing +5,830+$706
Aggregate Change: +249,637+$39,979

In terms of shares owned, we count 14 of the above funds having increased existing SYK positions from 12/31/2025 to 03/31/2026, with 7 having decreased their positions and 5 new positions.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the SYK share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held SYK at the 03/31/2026 reporting period (out of the 5,210 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of SYK shares those same funds held back at the 12/31/2025 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for SYK. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 27,010,270 shares in the aggregate, from 80,979,441 up to 107,989,711 for a share count increase of approximately 33.35%. The overall top three funds holding SYK on 03/31/2026 were:

»FundShares of SYK Held
1.Vanguard Capital Management LLC 22,383,181
2.Greenleaf Trust 15,938,070
3.Vanguard Portfolio Management LLC 8,334,244
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding SYK»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Stryker Corp (Symbol: SYK).

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Also see:

 High Yield Stocks
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding SCON
 Closed End Fund Screener

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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High Yield Stocks-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding SCON-> Closed End Fund Screener-> More articles by this source->

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