Markets
PM

See Which Recent 13F Filers Hold PM

April 24, 2026 — 10:58 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 50 most recent 13F filings for the 03/31/2026 reporting period, and noticed that Philip Morris International Inc (Symbol: PM) was held by 24 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in PM positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Existing -2,759+$1,223
Raiffeisen Bank International AG Existing +422+$86
Ninety One UK Ltd Existing +10,264+$37,025
Ninety One North America Inc. Existing +11,156+$5,334
Ninety One SA Pty Ltd Existing -1,732+$274
IFM Investors Pty Ltd Existing +8,854+$2,574
Partners Wealth Management LLC Existing -32+$10
Alley Investment Management Company LLC Existing -8,504-$549
Rexford Capital Inc. Existing +281+$73
American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Existing UNCH+$7
Severin Investments LLC Existing -141-$7
Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Existing +26+$52
Wagner Wealth Management LLC Existing +326+$89
Walker Asset Management LLC Existing +20+$40
Bayban Existing +745+$131
Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Existing -22+$12
Key Financial Inc Existing +298+$56
Goldstone Financial Group LLC NEW +1,290+$213
Enzi Wealth Existing +10-$9
Oakworth Capital Inc. Existing -62+$15
Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC Existing -29+$59
United Community Bank Existing +262+$113
Crux Wealth Advisors Existing +112+$99
Michels Family Financial LLC Existing +7+$10
Aggregate Change: +20,792+$46,930

In terms of shares owned, we count 14 of the above funds having increased existing PM positions from 12/31/2025 to 03/31/2026, with 8 having decreased their positions and 1 new position.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the PM share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held PM at the 03/31/2026 reporting period (out of the 2,191 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of PM shares those same funds held back at the 12/31/2025 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for PM. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 448,374 shares in the aggregate, from 21,886,091 down to 21,437,717 for a share count decline of approximately -2.05%. The overall top three funds holding PM on 03/31/2026 were:

»FundShares of PM Held
1.SG Americas Securities LLC 2,091,125
2.Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH 1,546,551
3.Perpetual Ltd 1,177,113
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding PM»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Philip Morris International Inc (Symbol: PM).

10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying »

Also see:

 Monthly Dividend Paying Stocks
 Institutional Holders of LSST
 Dividend Growth Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Monthly Dividend Paying Stocks-> Institutional Holders of LSST-> Dividend Growth Stocks-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.