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See Which Recent 13F Filers Hold NFLX

April 20, 2026 — 10:42 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 49 most recent 13F filings for the 03/31/2026 reporting period, and noticed that Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) was held by 31 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in NFLX positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
OP Asset Management Ltd NEW +807,619+$77,653
Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC Existing UNCH+$2
Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Existing +18,675+$2,019
Apella Capital LLC Existing +4,933+$547
Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Existing +1,756,029+$183,742
Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Existing UNCH+$87
Godsey & Gibb Inc. Existing +231,000+$22,221
Tranquility Partners LLC Existing +15+$27
Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Existing +1,191+$129
Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Existing +630+$81
Focused Wealth Management Inc Existing +1,522+$164
Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Existing +1,700+$170
Kercheville Advisors LLC Existing -6,712-$427
Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Existing +1,570+$174
Hixon Zuercher LLC Existing +576+$106
Golden Reserve Retirement LLC Existing +64+$14
Peoples Financial Services CORP. Existing UNCH+$2
Segment Wealth Management LLC Existing +27,233+$2,679
Values Added Financial LLC Existing +462+$52
Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC NEW +106,077+$11,274
Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. NEW +2,752+$265
Naples Global Advisors LLC Existing +417+$55
Strong Retirement Solutions LLC Existing +5,018+$504
CWA Asset Management Group LLC Existing +4,810+$540
Darrow Company Inc. Existing +75+$23
Courier Capital LLC Existing +91+$21
YANKCOM Partnership Existing -437-$32
Inscription Capital LLC Existing -1,543-$32
Emprise Bank Existing -120+$1
Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Existing -1,524-$55
LVW Advisors LLC Existing +2,636+$300
Aggregate Change: +2,964,759+$302,306

In terms of shares owned, we count 20 of the above funds having increased existing NFLX positions from 12/31/2025 to 03/31/2026, with 5 having decreased their positions and 3 new positions.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the NFLX share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held NFLX at the 03/31/2026 reporting period (out of the 1,317 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of NFLX shares those same funds held back at the 12/31/2025 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for NFLX. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 3,021,913 shares in the aggregate, from 32,801,313 up to 35,823,226 for a share count increase of approximately 9.21%. The overall top three funds holding NFLX on 03/31/2026 were:

»FundShares of NFLX Held
1.SG Americas Securities LLC 3,717,505
2.Sarasin & Partners LLP 2,476,404
3.Czech National Bank 1,149,887
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding NFLX»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX).

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Also see:

 Largest Discount Preferreds
 CADL Videos
 Stocks Analysts Like But Hedge Funds Are Selling

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Largest Discount Preferreds-> CADL Videos-> Stocks Analysts Like But Hedge Funds Are Selling-> More articles by this source->

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