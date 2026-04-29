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See Which Recent 13F Filers Hold NEE

April 29, 2026 — 02:06 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 75 most recent 13F filings for the 03/31/2026 reporting period, and noticed that NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE) was held by 37 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in NEE positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Existing +42,800+$15,983
True Link Financial Advisors LLC NEW +1,910+$177
Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Existing -189,334-$14,318
Index Technologies Group LLC Existing +478+$97
Live Oak Investment Partners Existing UNCH+$32
Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Existing +420+$881
CVA Family Office LLC Existing -67+$146
Raelipskie Partnership Existing +300+$299
Wright Investors Service Inc. Existing -8,811-$199
AM Investment Strategies LLC Existing +2,000+$224
TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Existing +22,342+$2,141
Sunrise Financial Services LLC Existing +51+$7
Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Existing UNCH+$70
Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Existing +7,930+$2,726
Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Existing +1,799+$4,194
Baer Investment Advisory LLC NEW +4,737+$440
Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Existing -74+$241
Nilsine Partners LLC Existing +951+$412
Brooklyn Investment Group Existing +18,456+$2,391
Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Existing -1,107+$1,413
Aberdeen Group plc Existing -12,783+$30,700
Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Existing -2,599+$527
Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC Existing +7,390+$779
Investment Research Partners LLC Existing +449+$139
Connable Office Inc. Existing -576+$450
Formulate Financial LLC Existing UNCH+$38
San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Existing +35+$41
Presper Financial Architects LLC Existing +3+$33
Patron Partners LLC Existing +1,364+$354
Hughes Financial Services LLC Existing +26+$10
Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Existing +239+$477
Atlas Wealth Partners LLC Existing -150+$26
CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Existing -105+$397
Renasant Bank Existing -2,538-$42
Aljian Capital Management LLC Existing -63+$44
Navalign LLC Existing UNCH+$60
McLaughlin Asset Management Inc. Existing -306+$97
Aggregate Change: -104,833+$51,487

In terms of shares owned, we count 18 of the above funds having increased existing NEE positions from 12/31/2025 to 03/31/2026, with 13 having decreased their positions and 2 new positions.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the NEE share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held NEE at the 03/31/2026 reporting period (out of the 2,847 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of NEE shares those same funds held back at the 12/31/2025 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for NEE. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 5,900,548 shares in the aggregate, from 80,556,951 up to 86,457,499 for a share count increase of approximately 7.32%. The overall top three funds holding NEE on 03/31/2026 were:

»FundShares of NEE Held
1.Pictet Asset Management Holding SA 9,648,920
2.Ninety One UK Ltd 3,033,694
3.LGT Group Foundation 2,423,663
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding NEE»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE).

10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying »

Also see:

 Canadian Stocks Crossing Above Their 200 Day Moving Avg
 OC market cap history
 Top Dividends

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Canadian Stocks Crossing Above Their 200 Day Moving Avg-> OC market cap history-> Top Dividends-> More articles by this source->

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