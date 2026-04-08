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See Which Recent 13F Filers Hold MSFT

April 08, 2026 — 02:14 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 48 most recent 13F filings for the 03/31/2026 reporting period, and noticed that Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) was held by 38 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in MSFT positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Existing -301-$1,990
Wisconsin Wealth Advisors LLC Existing +726-$298
Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Existing +698-$3,510
Emergent Wealth Advisors LLC Existing +746-$98
AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Existing -1,688-$2,359
Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Existing -452-$1,795
PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators Existing +567,635+$189,855
Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Existing +532-$2,277
First Heartland Consultants Inc. Existing -369-$1,880
Partnership Wealth Management LLC Existing -2,573-$1,932
Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Existing -693,437-$645,511
Whitcomb & Hess Inc. Existing +2-$183
Beacon Financial Strategies CORP Existing -2-$105
NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Existing -66,326-$53,626
Stonebridge Financial Group LLC Existing +3,502-$2,193
Ervin Investment Management LLC Existing +57-$3,730
Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. Existing +4,868-$4,575
JBR Co Financial Management Inc Existing UNCH-$425
Dudley & Shanley Inc. Existing UNCH-$1,199
Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Existing +179-$1,544
Cambridge Financial Group LLC Existing -507-$624
Heritage Family Offices LLP Existing +1,763-$391
Thompson Investment Management Inc. Existing +5,726-$5,292
MMA Asset Management LLC Existing +140-$792
General Partner Inc. Existing -1,600-$2,913
Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Existing +673-$419
Woodstock Corp Existing -158-$18,030
Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. Existing +607-$177
Clarus Wealth Advisors Existing +846-$279
Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Existing -1,568-$4,895
Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Existing -70-$957
Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Existing -172-$1,382
Asempa Wealth Advisors Existing -32-$417
KWB Wealth Existing -355-$1,418
RVW Wealth LLC Existing +310-$410
RDA Financial Network Existing +1,011-$3,149
West Financial Advisors LLC Existing -48-$339
RoundAngle Advisors LLC Existing +182-$672
Aggregate Change: -179,455-$581,931

In terms of shares owned, we count 19 of the above funds having increased existing MSFT positions from 12/31/2025 to 03/31/2026, with 17 having decreased their positions. Worth noting is that Significant Wealth Partners LLC, included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited MSFT common stock as of 03/31/2026.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the MSFT share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held MSFT at the 03/31/2026 reporting period (out of the 134 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of MSFT shares those same funds held back at the 12/31/2025 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for MSFT. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 105,397 shares in the aggregate, from 5,399,846 up to 5,505,243 for a share count increase of approximately 1.95%. The overall top three funds holding MSFT on 03/31/2026 were:

»FundShares of MSFT Held
1.Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. 628,422
2.Eastern Bank 626,922
3.Farther Finance Advisors LLC 317,954
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding MSFT»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT).

10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying »

Also see:

 MLPs Hedge Funds Are Buying
 SLDE Options Chain
 Profit Quotes

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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MLPs Hedge Funds Are Buying-> SLDE Options Chain-> Profit Quotes-> More articles by this source->

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