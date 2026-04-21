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See Which Recent 13F Filers Hold MRK

April 21, 2026 — 12:23 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 53 most recent 13F filings for the 03/31/2026 reporting period, and noticed that Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK) was held by 29 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in MRK positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Instrumental Wealth LLC NEW +1,745+$210
Moseley Investment Management Inc. Existing UNCH+$66
Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. NEW +1,711+$206
Hennessy Advisors Inc. Existing -4,050+$1,344
McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Existing +416+$244
Financial Planning Hawaii Inc. Existing -315+$58
Gilpin Wealth Management LLC Existing UNCH+$4
Curat Global LLC Existing -410+$62
J.E. Simmons & Co. P.C. Existing UNCH+$38
Aurdan Capital Management LLC Existing +1,807+$339
Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Existing -475+$540
J.M. Arbour LLC NEW +2,095+$252
Mayport LLC NEW +1,774+$213
CFM Wealth Partners LLC Existing -100+$111
Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Existing -3,703+$626
Everpar Advisors LLC Existing +1,313+$282
Claro Advisors Inc. Existing -404+$132
S Harris Financial Group LLC Existing +562+$107
Magnolia Private Wealth LLC Existing -127+$25
Trivium Point Advisory LLC Existing -2,562-$73
Avaii Wealth Management LLC Existing -157+$211
Foundation Resource Management Inc. Existing +9,114+$3,999
Huntleigh Advisors Inc. Existing +457+$107
Flagship Capital Management Inc. Existing -379+$1
Mendel Capital Management LLC NEW +5,234+$630
Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Existing -3,751+$500
Alpine Bank Wealth Management Existing +284+$231
Founders Capital Management Existing +776+$634
North Forty Two & Co. Existing UNCH+$35
Aggregate Change: +10,855+$11,134

In terms of shares owned, we count 8 of the above funds having increased existing MRK positions from 12/31/2025 to 03/31/2026, with 12 having decreased their positions and 5 new positions.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the MRK share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held MRK at the 03/31/2026 reporting period (out of the 1,484 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of MRK shares those same funds held back at the 12/31/2025 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for MRK. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 9,056,089 shares in the aggregate, from 44,033,654 down to 34,977,565 for a share count decline of approximately -20.57%. The overall top three funds holding MRK on 03/31/2026 were:

»FundShares of MRK Held
1.SG Americas Securities LLC 1,665,520
2.Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC 1,431,644
3.AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc 1,274,506
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding MRK»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK).

10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying »

Also see:

 CEF Channel
 NCA Videos
 Agricultural Chemicals Dividend Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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CEF Channel-> NCA Videos-> Agricultural Chemicals Dividend Stocks-> More articles by this source->

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