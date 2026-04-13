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See Which Recent 13F Filers Hold META

April 13, 2026 — 04:13 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 61 most recent 13F filings for the 03/31/2026 reporting period, and noticed that Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) was held by 43 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in META positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Advocate Group LLC Existing UNCH-$58
Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Existing +147-$28
Midway Capital Research & Management NEW +4+$2
Neumann Capital Management LLC Existing -17-$134
CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. NEW +571+$327
Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. Existing UNCH-$3
Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Existing -91,971-$60,968
Mather Group LLC. Existing -1,418-$3,009
Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Existing +91-$390
Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Existing +185-$33
First Hawaiian Bank Existing UNCH-$82
Gradient Investments LLC Existing -2,752-$14,244
Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Existing -381-$387
Elm3 Financial Group LLC Existing -2-$83
Jackson Square Capital LLC Existing -4,698-$3,141
Community Trust & Investment Co. Existing +1,773-$4,462
BNC Wealth Management LLC Existing -3,799-$3,484
Perennial Advisors LLC Existing -1,033-$2,170
Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Existing +14-$299
MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Existing -510-$9,077
Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Existing +33-$11
Baskin Financial Services Inc. Existing -91-$3,533
HM Payson & Co. Existing +16,738-$4,403
Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Existing -10-$130
Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Existing +54-$638
Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Existing +1-$65
Chris Bulman Inc Existing -5-$43
White Wing Wealth Management Existing -47-$107
Bank & Trust Co Existing +130-$13
Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC Existing -54-$158
Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Existing +732-$13,308
Moody Lynn Lieberson & Walker LLC Existing -231-$478
Wynn Capital LLC Existing +47-$681
Gill Capital Partners LLC Existing -30-$104
Wiser Wealth Management Inc Existing +38-$76
Rydar Equities Inc. Existing +83-$104
Clayton Financial Group LLC Existing UNCH-$20
Scharf Investments LLC Existing +50,427+$15,396
Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Existing +151-$105
Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Existing -54,426-$80,599
Compass Ion Advisors LLC Existing +130-$127
Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Existing +507-$1,746
Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc Existing UNCH-$38
Aggregate Change: -89,619-$192,814

In terms of shares owned, we count 18 of the above funds having increased existing META positions from 12/31/2025 to 03/31/2026, with 18 having decreased their positions and 2 new positions.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the META share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held META at the 03/31/2026 reporting period (out of the 485 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of META shares those same funds held back at the 12/31/2025 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for META. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 221,201 shares in the aggregate, from 4,716,857 down to 4,495,656 for a share count decline of approximately -4.69%. The overall top three funds holding META on 03/31/2026 were:

»FundShares of META Held
1.OP Asset Management Ltd 417,637
2.Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC 325,768
3.PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators 315,582
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding META»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META).

10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying »

Also see:

 Dividend Stocks With Insider Buying
 Funds Holding ATGL
 Large Cap Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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