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See Which Recent 13F Filers Hold MDT

May 07, 2026 — 12:35 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 51 most recent 13F filings for the 03/31/2026 reporting period, and noticed that Medtronic PLC (Symbol: MDT) was held by 19 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in MDT positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Existing +5,071-$1,408
Key Capital Management INC Existing UNCH$UNCH
BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC Existing +61-$36
First National Trust Co Existing +858-$342
Bearing Point Capital LLC Existing +495-$52
Lyell Wealth Management LP Existing -250-$118
Applied Capital LLC FL Existing -100-$61
Virtue Capital Management LLC Existing +190-$26
FourThought Financial Partners LLC Existing +11,491-$713
Robeco Schweiz AG Existing -16,431-$2,134
Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC Existing -2,071-$230
Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Existing -125,081-$26,891
D Orazio & Associates Inc. Existing -2,172-$238
Centerpoint Advisors LLC Existing -250-$36
Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Existing -100-$377
Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Existing -323,726-$49,766
Sector Gamma AS Existing +11,038-$1,581
AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Existing -197,958-$19,189
Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. Existing -10-$69
Aggregate Change: -638,945-$103,267

In terms of shares owned, we count 7 of the above funds having increased existing MDT positions from 12/31/2025 to 03/31/2026, with 11 having decreased their positions.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the MDT share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held MDT at the 03/31/2026 reporting period (out of the 4,186 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of MDT shares those same funds held back at the 12/31/2025 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for MDT. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 1,222,984 shares in the aggregate, from 151,395,002 up to 152,617,986 for a share count increase of approximately 0.81%. The overall top three funds holding MDT on 03/31/2026 were:

»FundShares of MDT Held
1.Deutsche Bank AG 19,002,414
2.Bank of New York Mellon Corp 15,501,869
3.Envestnet Asset Management Inc. 6,812,832
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding MDT»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Medtronic PLC (Symbol: MDT).

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Also see:

 Best Dividend Stocks
 US Bancorp MACD
 Business Development Company List

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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