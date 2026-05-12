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See Which Recent 13F Filers Hold LRCX

May 12, 2026 — 10:39 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 59 most recent 13F filings for the 03/31/2026 reporting period, and noticed that Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) was held by 22 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in LRCX positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Barometer Capital Management Inc. Existing -3,110-$503
Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Existing -202,939-$20,092
Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Existing +2,469+$2,583
Temasek Holdings Private Ltd NEW +523,135+$111,773
Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab NEW +54,606+$11,667
Danske Bank A S Existing -138,873+$21,080
Rathbones Group PLC Existing +66,544+$14,497
Titan Investment Solutions Ltd NEW +43,167+$9,223
Holderness Investments Co. Existing +532+$412
Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd NEW +129,568+$27,683
Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co NEW +156,323+$33,400
Guerra Pan Advisors LLC Existing UNCH+$192
CIBC Asset Management Inc Existing +82,314+$39,905
Ravenswood Partners LP Existing -26,359-$3,206
CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. NEW +959,217+$204,875
Telemark Asset Management LLC Existing UNCH+$2,124
Carr Financial Group Corp Existing -291+$230
ABN Amro Investment Solutions Existing +157+$5,329
IFG Advisory LLC Existing -2,267-$385
Tredje AP fonden Existing +139,747+$41,526
Dogwood Wealth Management LLC Existing +152+$37
Chesapeake Asset Management LLC NEW +31+$7
Aggregate Change: +1,784,123+$502,357

In terms of shares owned, we count 7 of the above funds having increased existing LRCX positions from 12/31/2025 to 03/31/2026, with 6 having decreased their positions and 7 new positions.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the LRCX share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held LRCX at the 03/31/2026 reporting period (out of the 5,210 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of LRCX shares those same funds held back at the 12/31/2025 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for LRCX. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 113,092,111 shares in the aggregate, from 205,954,142 up to 319,046,253 for a share count increase of approximately 54.91%. The overall top three funds holding LRCX on 03/31/2026 were:

»FundShares of LRCX Held
1.Vanguard Capital Management LLC 81,155,744
2.Vanguard Portfolio Management LLC 37,060,963
3.Legal & General Group Plc 11,050,912
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding LRCX»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX).

10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying »

Also see:

 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying
 Institutional Holders of NNA
 Highest Yielding Preferred Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Blue Chip Dividend Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying-> Institutional Holders of NNA-> Highest Yielding Preferred Stocks-> More articles by this source->

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