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See Which Recent 13F Filers Hold LOW

May 08, 2026 — 04:12 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 52 most recent 13F filings for the 03/31/2026 reporting period, and noticed that Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW) was held by 20 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in LOW positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
TMB Capital Partners LLC Existing -304-$125
McAdam LLC Existing +63+$7
United Financial Planning Group LLC Existing +41+$10
Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC Existing +30+$1
Allen Wealth Management LLC Existing -133-$38
Firestone Capital Management Existing -28-$16
Vanguard Investments Australia Ltd. NEW +279,579+$66,059
Vanguard Fiduciary Trust Co. NEW +3,157,460+$746,045
Vanguard Portfolio Management LLC NEW +14,257,036+$3,368,652
Vanguard Capital Management LLC NEW +36,455,463+$8,613,697
Vanguard Global Advisers LLC NEW +1,232,995+$291,332
VANGUARD ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd NEW +970,825+$229,387
Vanguard National Trust Co NEW +4,656+$1,100
Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Existing -365-$261
First National Advisers LLC Existing -6,508-$1,579
Aviso Wealth Management Existing -97-$29
Marco Investment Management LLC Existing -20-$524
JPL Wealth Management LLC NEW +313+$74
North Dakota State Investment Board Existing -3,008-$807
CM Wealth Advisors LLC Existing UNCH-$9
Aggregate Change: +56,347,998+$13,312,976

In terms of shares owned, we count 3 of the above funds having increased existing LOW positions from 12/31/2025 to 03/31/2026, with 8 having decreased their positions and 8 new positions.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the LOW share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held LOW at the 03/31/2026 reporting period (out of the 4,486 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of LOW shares those same funds held back at the 12/31/2025 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for LOW. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 390,601 shares in the aggregate, from 64,587,866 up to 64,978,467 for a share count increase of approximately 0.60%. The overall top three funds holding LOW on 03/31/2026 were:

»FundShares of LOW Held
1.Bank of New York Mellon Corp 4,047,615
2.UBS Group AG 2,687,926
3.Nuveen LLC 2,542,138
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding LOW»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW).

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Also see:

 ETF Articles
 SSTK Next Dividend Date
 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
ETF Articles-> SSTK Next Dividend Date-> S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying-> More articles by this source->

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