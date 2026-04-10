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See Which Recent 13F Filers Hold JPM

April 10, 2026 — 05:33 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 56 most recent 13F filings for the 03/31/2026 reporting period, and noticed that JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) was held by 39 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in JPM positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Existing -869-$514
Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Existing -229-$206
Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC Existing -58-$247
MKT Advisors LLC Existing -1-$92
OP Asset Management Ltd NEW +281,552+$82,821
Windsor Capital Management LLC Existing +83-$251
Abound Wealth Management Existing +113-$69
BDF Gestion Existing UNCH-$1,682
Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS Existing -79-$375
Wealth Group Ltd Existing UNCH-$20
Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc. Existing UNCH-$117
GEM Asset Management LLC Existing -13-$34
PFW Advisors LLC Existing UNCH-$132
Granite FO LLC Existing UNCH-$45
Northside Capital Management LLC Existing -10,768-$4,624
Claris Advisors LLC MO Existing -31-$40
Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Existing +610-$125
Quaker Wealth Management LLC Existing +508+$118
Piscataqua Savings Bank Existing -90-$549
Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Existing -3,138-$5,036
Level Financial Advisors Existing -582-$251
Benin Management CORP Existing +1,320-$257
Ballew Advisors Inc Existing +2$UNCH
Viking Fund Management LLC Existing +8,000+$1,343
Country Trust Bank Existing +19,291-$979
Charles Schwab Trust Co Existing -1,085-$1,198
Waldron Private Wealth LLC Existing +759-$357
Brucke Financial Inc. Existing -312-$251
First Bank & Trust Existing -846-$543
Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Existing -227-$1,332
Pure Financial Advisors LLC Existing +134-$1,313
Finward Bancorp Existing -16-$191
Boston Research & Management Inc. Existing -692-$1,131
Sunflower Bank N.A. Existing +9-$176
Harbor Group Inc. Existing +18-$101
Field & Main Bank Existing -199-$932
Cooke Wealth Management LLC Existing UNCH-$20
Putney Financial Group LLC Existing +344+$34
Rede Wealth LLC Existing UNCH-$94
Aggregate Change: +293,508+$61,032

In terms of shares owned, we count 13 of the above funds having increased existing JPM positions from 12/31/2025 to 03/31/2026, with 18 having decreased their positions and 1 new position.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the JPM share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held JPM at the 03/31/2026 reporting period (out of the 390 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of JPM shares those same funds held back at the 12/31/2025 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for JPM. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 175,864 shares in the aggregate, from 7,927,567 up to 8,103,431 for a share count increase of approximately 2.22%. The overall top three funds holding JPM on 03/31/2026 were:

»FundShares of JPM Held
1.Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC 1,264,868
2.PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators 474,583
3.Eastern Bank 398,696
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding JPM»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM).

10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying »

Also see:

 Dividend Aristocrats List
 MWA YTD Return
 Electric Utilities Dividend Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Dividend Aristocrats List-> MWA YTD Return-> Electric Utilities Dividend Stocks-> More articles by this source->

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