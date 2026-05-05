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See Which Recent 13F Filers Hold IJR

May 05, 2026 — 04:16 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 54 most recent 13F filings for the 03/31/2026 reporting period, and noticed that iShares Trust - Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (Symbol: IJR) was held by 25 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in IJR positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
West Michigan Advisors LLC Existing +7+$16
Good Harbor Advisors Inc. Existing UNCH+$11
Gerald Baker Financial Group LLC NEW +20,134+$2,320
SteelPeak Wealth LLC Existing +1,659+$215
Ashford Advisors LLC Existing UNCH+$15
Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Existing UNCH+$81
One Day In July LLC Existing -7,491+$382
Thayer Partners LLC MA Existing +2+$12
Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Existing -2,935-$235
Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Existing UNCH+$32
Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Existing +684+$177
Bank of New York Mellon Corp Existing -253,498+$18,280
Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Existing -761-$48
Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund NEW +20,000+$2,486
Sherman Asset Management Inc. Existing -353+$240
Three Seasons Wealth LLC Existing -314-$7
Regions Financial Corp Existing +1,231+$16,715
Nolet Wealth Management LLC Existing +3,650+$488
Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Existing -270-$21
Journey Advisory Group LLC Existing -23,261-$2,625
Peninsula Asset Management Inc. Existing -2,680+$102
Harmony Asset Management LLC Existing +17,483+$2,233
Independent Financial Group LLC NEW +44,896+$5,581
Advantage Trust Co Existing UNCH+$1
Frazier Financial Advisors LLC Existing +124+$15
Aggregate Change: -181,693+$46,466

In terms of shares owned, we count 8 of the above funds having increased existing IJR positions from 12/31/2025 to 03/31/2026, with 9 having decreased their positions and 3 new positions.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the IJR share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held IJR at the 03/31/2026 reporting period (out of the 3,686 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of IJR shares those same funds held back at the 12/31/2025 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for IJR. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 4,858,322 shares in the aggregate, from 121,519,108 up to 126,377,430 for a share count increase of approximately 4.00%. The overall top three funds holding IJR on 03/31/2026 were:

»FundShares of IJR Held
1.Envestnet Asset Management Inc. 17,886,533
2.Truist Financial Corp 4,917,393
3.Keybank National Association OH 3,838,937
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding IJR»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like iShares Trust - Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (Symbol: IJR).

10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying »

Also see:

 Covered Call ETFs
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding EXR
 Canadian ex-dividend calendar

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Covered Call ETFs-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding EXR-> Canadian ex-dividend calendar-> More articles by this source->

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