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GLD

See Which Recent 13F Filers Hold GLD

April 21, 2026 — 07:37 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 53 most recent 13F filings for the 03/31/2026 reporting period, and noticed that SPDR Gold Trust (Symbol: GLD) was held by 30 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in GLD positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. Existing -1+$25
Keystone Financial Group Inc. Existing +1+$6
Narus Financial Partners LLC Existing -143+$1,046
Lewis Asset Management LLC Existing -200-$41
River Street Advisors LLC Existing +160+$99
WT Wealth Management Existing -6+$96
Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Existing -421-$82
Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Existing UNCH+$33
Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC Existing -2+$30
Granite Islands Private Wealth LLC Existing +139+$83
Venturi Wealth Management LLC Existing +139+$182
TigerOak Management L.L.C. Existing -296+$529
Riverstone Advisors LLC Existing UNCH+$65
MBE Wealth Management LLC Existing +35+$101
Maridea Wealth Management LLC Existing -1,026+$90
OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Existing UNCH+$16
Laurel Oak Wealth Management LLC Existing -319+$405
Crown Wealth Group LLC Existing +310+$153
Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Existing +1,183+$636
Sicart Associates LLC Existing -5,531+$667
Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC Existing +1,710+$1,929
Welch Group LLC Existing -569+$83
Towneley Capital Management Inc DE Existing +762+$646
Sequent Planning LLC Existing -2,029-$157
Wealth Effects LLC Existing -507-$168
Colony Family Offices LLC Existing -48+$1
Wesbanco Bank Inc. Existing -796+$363
Retirement Planning Group LLC NY NEW +616+$265
First United Bank & Trust Existing +905+$537
Clarus Group Inc. Existing UNCH+$62
Aggregate Change: -5,934+$7,700

In terms of shares owned, we count 10 of the above funds having increased existing GLD positions from 12/31/2025 to 03/31/2026, with 15 having decreased their positions and 1 new position.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the GLD share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held GLD at the 03/31/2026 reporting period (out of the 1,484 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of GLD shares those same funds held back at the 12/31/2025 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for GLD. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 755,970 shares in the aggregate, from 8,608,207 down to 7,852,237 for a share count decline of approximately -8.78%. The overall top three funds holding GLD on 03/31/2026 were:

»FundShares of GLD Held
1.SG Americas Securities LLC 883,213
2.Rockland Trust Co. 275,003
3.Briaud Financial Planning Inc 198,343
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding GLD»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like SPDR Gold Trust (Symbol: GLD).

10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying »

Also see:

 Dividend Stocks Crossing Above Their 200 DMA
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding OASC
 Technology Stocks Hedge Funds Are Selling

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Dividend Stocks Crossing Above Their 200 DMA-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding OASC-> Technology Stocks Hedge Funds Are Selling-> More articles by this source->

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