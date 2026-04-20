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See Which Recent 13F Filers Hold CSCO

April 20, 2026 — 02:56 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 55 most recent 13F filings for the 03/31/2026 reporting period, and noticed that Cisco Systems Inc (Symbol: CSCO) was held by 27 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in CSCO positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Axecap Investments LLC NEW +81,278+$6,306
First Bancorp Inc ME Existing UNCH+$5
State of Alaska Department of Revenue Existing -1,065+$210
Sowell Financial Services LLC Existing +7,057+$611
City State Bank Existing -187-$12
Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC Existing -645-$48
Skyline Advisors Inc. Existing +22+$5
McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Existing -2,799-$213
MBA Advisors LLC Existing -490-$32
Fonville Wealth Management LLC Existing +15+$4
New Hampshire Trust Existing +83+$41
Balance Wealth LLC Existing +41+$6
Davidson Trust Co. Existing +951+$84
Meyer Handelman Co. Existing +21,042+$1,989
Trust Asset Management LLC Existing UNCH+$25
Cottage Street Advisors LLC Existing -20+$1
Louisiana State Employees Retirement System NEW +460,900+$35,761
Barton Investment Management Existing +815+$65
Payne Capital LLC Existing UNCH+$2
Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Existing +1,308+$166
Factor Wealth Management LTD Existing UNCH+$3
MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Existing UNCH+$4
MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Existing +3+$3
Friedenthal Financial Existing UNCH$UNCH
Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Existing -665-$19
Dopkins Wealth Management LLC NEW +7,036+$546
Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Existing +176+$15
Aggregate Change: +574,856+$45,528

In terms of shares owned, we count 11 of the above funds having increased existing CSCO positions from 12/31/2025 to 03/31/2026, with 7 having decreased their positions and 3 new positions.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the CSCO share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held CSCO at the 03/31/2026 reporting period (out of the 1,317 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of CSCO shares those same funds held back at the 12/31/2025 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for CSCO. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 9,363,968 shares in the aggregate, from 53,776,806 down to 44,412,838 for a share count decline of approximately -17.41%. The overall top three funds holding CSCO on 03/31/2026 were:

»FundShares of CSCO Held
1.Artemis Investment Management LLP 2,820,149
2.Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC 1,925,495
3.Confluence Investment Management LLC 1,540,946
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding CSCO»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Cisco Systems Inc (Symbol: CSCO).

10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying »

Also see:

 Nelson Peltz Stock Picks
 Dominion Energy Average Annual Return
 Healthcare Dividend Stock List

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Nelson Peltz Stock Picks-> Dominion Energy Average Annual Return-> Healthcare Dividend Stock List-> More articles by this source->

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