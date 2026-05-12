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See Which Recent 13F Filers Hold C

May 12, 2026 — 08:00 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 81 most recent 13F filings for the 03/31/2026 reporting period, and noticed that Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) was held by 29 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in C positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
VestGen Investment Management Existing -2-$6
Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC Existing +106-$108
Ellis Investment Partners LLC Existing -82-$15
Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Existing -29,472-$29,640
Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Existing -280-$40
Todd Asset Management LLC Existing -37,876-$5,103
Huber Capital Management LLC Existing UNCH-$881
Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Existing +54-$32
Prostatis Group LLC Existing +67-$8
Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Existing -178,970-$22,956
Parnassus Investments LLC Existing -15-$3,247
Summit Trail Advisors LLC Existing +18,939+$1,917
Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Existing +3,760-$12
Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Existing -1,281-$276
TT Capital Management LLC Existing -1,546-$188
Portside Wealth Group LLC Existing +8,000+$890
Longbow Finance SA Existing +15,319+$1,504
First American Trust FSB Existing -29,619-$3,846
Prosperity Bancshares Inc Existing -153-$25
Jane Street Group LLC Existing +2,195,674+$253,994
Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Existing -57,194-$6,972
Mirabella Financial Services LLP NEW +2,170+$246
Voya Investment Management LLC Existing -1,283,713-$158,048
Benjamin Edwards Inc. Existing +1,715+$145
Invesco Ltd. Existing +1,166,614+$82,648
Bank of Jackson Hole Trust Existing +141+$15
Granite FO LLC Existing UNCH-$2
Northwest Bancshares Inc. Existing -155-$28
M Holdings Securities Inc. Existing -882+$24
Aggregate Change: +1,791,319+$109,950

In terms of shares owned, we count 11 of the above funds having increased existing C positions from 12/31/2025 to 03/31/2026, with 15 having decreased their positions and 1 new position.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the C share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held C at the 03/31/2026 reporting period (out of the 5,210 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of C shares those same funds held back at the 12/31/2025 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for C. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 130,687,620 shares in the aggregate, from 315,611,610 up to 446,299,230 for a share count increase of approximately 41.41%. The overall top three funds holding C on 03/31/2026 were:

»FundShares of C Held
1.Vanguard Capital Management LLC 109,658,356
2.Fisher Asset Management LLC 35,218,996
3.Vanguard Portfolio Management LLC 32,457,746
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding C»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C).

10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying »

Also see:

 Top Stocks Held By Cathie Wood
 BHR shares outstanding history
 Low Priced Dividend Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top Stocks Held By Cathie Wood-> BHR shares outstanding history-> Low Priced Dividend Stocks-> More articles by this source->

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