Markets

See Which Recent 13F Filers Hold BRK

April 09, 2026 — 12:39 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 55 most recent 13F filings for the 03/31/2026 reporting period, and noticed that BRK (Symbol: BRK) was held by 40 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in BRK positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Existing -327-$2,828
ASL Financial LLC Existing UNCH-$140
OFS Enterprise LLC NEW +14,020+$15,331
Acropolis Investment Management LLC Existing -17-$338
Lantz Financial LLC Existing -8-$227
Wedmont Private Capital Existing +430-$1,290
Arlington Partners LLC NEW +497+$238
Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Existing +388-$155
Kelly Financial Group LLC Existing +141+$24
Victrix Investment Advisors NEW +19,324+$9,260
Adirondack Capital Advisors LLC Existing -60-$245
Veery Capital LLC Existing -5-$15
Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Existing +8-$20
Pacific Capital Partners Ltd Existing +141+$6,202
Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC NEW +1,510+$724
Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Existing +1,246+$512
TrueWealth Advisors LLC Existing +180+$40
Diversified Management Inc. Existing +4,195+$1,871
TruWealth Advisors LLC Existing -70-$171
Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Existing -52-$122
Point Windward Advisors Inc. Existing -30-$33
Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. Existing -70-$1,623
Pinkerton Wealth LLC Existing -239-$120
WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Existing -2-$46
Veracity Capital LLC Existing -295-$198
Secure Asset Management LLC Existing -425-$358
Shearwater Capital LLC Existing +9,519+$5,257
Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Existing -952-$649
Moody National Bank Trust Division Existing -147-$408
Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC NEW +523+$251
Brown Wealth Management LLC Existing +162+$60
Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC Existing -210-$229
Vista Investment Partners LLC Existing +177-$73
Everhart Financial Group Inc. Existing +1,584+$399
Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Existing +335-$440
Tetrad Corp Existing UNCH-$45,097
Overbrook Management Corp Existing -368-$505
Meritas Wealth Management LLC Existing -511-$326
Rockingstone Advisors LLC Existing +23-$154
Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Existing +25-$94
Aggregate Change: +50,640-$15,735

In terms of shares owned, we count 15 of the above funds having increased existing BRK positions from 12/31/2025 to 03/31/2026, with 18 having decreased their positions and 5 new positions.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the BRK share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held BRK at the 03/31/2026 reporting period (out of the we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of BRK shares those same funds held back at the 12/31/2025 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for BRK. We found that between these two periods, the share count held steady at shares.

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like BRK (Symbol: BRK).

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Also see:

 YTD Return on Dow
 CRTX Stock Predictions
 Cheap Midcap Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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YTD Return on Dow-> CRTX Stock Predictions-> Cheap Midcap Stocks-> More articles by this source->

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